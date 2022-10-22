Read full article on original website
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
University of Connecticut
WSOC Earns Critical Point vs. Providence
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn women's soccer team (7-6-3, 3-4-2 BIG EAST) tied Providence (4-9-4, 2-4-3 BIG EAST), 0-0, to remain tied for the sixth and final spot in the BIG EAST Championship. The Huskies led the way with a 13-9 edge in shots and freshman Chioma Okafor led the...
University of Connecticut
2023 BSB Schedule Unveiled
STORRS, Conn. - The UConn baseball team unveiled its 58-game 2023 schedule on Monday morning with a program record 23 home games in Storrs. More information for season tickets and single-game tickets will become available in the coming weeks. UConn returns to action after winning a program record 50 games...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Wrap Fall at Brown Invite
STORRS, Conn. – The UConn women's tennis team wrapped up the fall portion of their schedule over the weekend, taking part in the Brown Invitational and facing Rhode Island, Dartmouth and Boston University in blind dual matches over the three days. "This was our last tournament of the fall...
University of Connecticut
In The Paint: Meet the Forwards
Get an inside perspective on this year's UConn men's basketball team as the coaching staff breaks down each position in the preseason UConn+ series, "In The Paint." Episode 1 features the forwards: Adama Sanogo, Donovan Clingan, Alex Karaban, Samson Johnson and Richie Springs. Subscribe to the UConn Huskies YouTube channel...
Are there any Wolves Left in Connecticut?
I’m sure you’ve seen it on social media – someone swearing they’ve just seen a wolf; refusing to believe it was anything else. So, you’ve taken to the internet to find out for sure if there are wolves in CT.
UC Daily Campus
Move over Suburbs: The Case for Hartford’s Expansion
“The Nutmeg State,” “The Constitution State,” “The Land of Steady Habits” — all of these have a nice ring to them, but the main thing that stands out for Connecticut these days is not so savory: Our huge disparities in wealth. According to census data from the 2010s, Connecticut ranks second overall in income inequality, just behind our neighbor New York. This comes as no surprise to those of us who have driven through any of the state’s cities and corresponding suburbs. This is particularly relevant to me, a born and raised West Hartford kid.
Bristol Press
Bristol, Southington stores sell winning lottery tickets
The Connecticut Lottery has announced three recent area winners, one in Bristol and two in Southington. Tara Chozet, director of public relations for the Connecticut Lottery, said that Wali Burney, of Bristol, redeemed a winning Play4Day lottery ticket on Oct. 14. “The ticket was purchased from Four Corners Market in...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Latest Polls Find Lamont Still Leading Stefanowski
Two new polls of gubernatorial candidates found Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont leading Republican Bob Stefanowski by 15 points and 18 points, respectively, with little more than two weeks before the election. A Quinnipiac University poll found Lamont up 15 points over Stefanowski, which is essentially unchanged from a September 21...
This Is The Tastiest Cookie In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
Connecticut Port Authority manager will pay $750 for accepting hockey tickets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A manager for the Connecticut Port Authority will pay $750 after accepting playoff hockey tickets from a contractor and then not reimbursing them within 30 days, according to an announcement Monday from the Connecticut Office of Ethics. The employee accepted gifts from Seabury PFRA, according to the announcement, which violated state […]
Connecticut Launches Rebranding Initiative for State
The State of Connecticut is embarking on an ambitious endeavor: a transformative state branding campaign to serve as the identity for Connecticut for years to come. The effort is beginning with a survey of key stakeholders to “help to inform this transformative state branding campaign” and “ to provide a diverse and inclusive vision for our state.”
sheltonherald.com
Why Connecticut needs a change
Connecticut’s legislature has been ruled by the Democrat party for the last 26 years. Connecticut once was a state whose low taxes and regulations attracted business investment as well as escapees from high tax states. Democrat policies have resulted in Connecticut having the second highest tax rates in the...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NBC Connecticut
Democratic Candidates Ahead in New Quinnipiac Poll
Ned Lamont and Richard Blumenthal are leading the new Quinnipiac University poll in their respective races. In the newly released poll of likely voters, incumbent Lamont leads his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski 56 to 41%. Incumbent Blumenthal is also leading the poll in the race against Republican Leora Levy with...
Home heating oil prices skyrocket over several months
HARTFORD, Conn. — Home heating oil prices have skyrocketed over the past few months, reaching almost $6 per gallon. Federal energy leaders say much of that price spike can be attributed to the war in Ukraine. The price of home heating oil in Connecticut is the highest it’s ever...
Scattered showers for Sunday in Connecticut ahead of rainy workweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a rainy and foggy start to the workweek is a mild spell.
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, 60, is Connecticut’s Republican nominee for governor for a second time after losing to Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018. Stefanowski and his wife, Amy, live in the shoreline community of Madison and are the parents of three daughters, the youngest still in college. Here’s what you need...
fallriverreporter.com
Poll shows Massachusetts Dems leading in all statewide races
BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey’s position as the odds-on favorite to become the next governor of Massachusetts has been solidified three weeks out from the election with a poll showing the Democrat holding a 56-33 advantage over Republican Geoff Diehl. The Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC10 poll released Tuesday...
