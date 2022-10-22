Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Become An Uso
Solo Sikoa has discussed his WWE main roster run so far, revealing that he had hoped that he wouldn’t become a third ‘Uso’. Sikoa, notably the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, made his WWE main roster debut at the September 3 Clash At The Castle event, helping Roman Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Universal Title defence.
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/24): Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley
Tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" will emanate from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, just 12 days away from the Crown Jewel premium live event taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A major encounter has been booked for tonight's broadcast, as reigning "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take...
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
wrestletalk.com
Recent WWE Signee Talked Directly With AEW’s Tony Khan
A recent WWE signee was in talks with AEW prior to their return to the company. WWE and AEW have been busy in regards to recent signings at every level of the two companies. Aside from the in-ring performers, All Elite Wrestling recently signed Renee Paquette following passing on an offer from WWE, according to Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sports.
ComicBook
WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum
Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Advises WWE To Not Bring Back Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’ Persona
WWE Hall of Famer and Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray has said WWE should avoid bringing back ‘The Fiend’ now that Bray Wyatt has returned. Wyatt returned to WWE in the closing moments of the Extreme Rules 2022 Premium Live Event, 15 months after his release under the company’s previous regime.
wrestletalk.com
Match Announced For October 24 WWE Raw
The official WWE website has announced a singles match between Finn Balor and Karl Anderson for the October 24 episode of WWE Raw. Anderson, alongside Luke Gallows as the ‘Good Brothers’ made their returns to the company back on the October 10 episode of the show, aiding AJ Styles against the Judgment Day. They made their return to in-ring action as a team on the October 17 episode, besting the Alpha Academy.
wrestletalk.com
Bullet Club Member Shares Honest Thoughts On NWO Comparisons
Bullet Club member and NJPW star Juice Robinson has opened up about comparisons between the Japanese stable and the nWo. Robinson is best known for his time with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but has recently made appearances for AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. The former IWGP US Champion joined the Bullet Club...
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Star Feels ‘Nobody Is Better Suited’ To Be KOPW Than Them
A NJPW star feels “nobody is better suited” to be KOPW 22 than them. El Phantasmo made the transition from junior heavyweight to the heavyweight division during this year’s G1 Climax 32 tournament. In his final match, he defeated Shingo Takagi to kickstart a rivalry. At NJPW...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Star Set For WWE Main Roster Debut Tonight
According to a new report, an NXT star is set to make their WWE main roster debut tonight (October 24) find out who it is!. In a report from Fightful Select, detailing the expected show plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, an interesting tidbit about an expected debut. Both...
wrestletalk.com
Backstage Details On When Talent Are Told NJPW Have Creative Set
Backstage details on when talent are told NJPW have creative set has been revealed. New Japan Pro Wrestling have long been known for their long term booking that has seen Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi feud, rise of the Bullet Club and Tetsuya Naito turning his career around. Fightful Select...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Gets Physical On WWE Raw
Baron Corbin continued his quest to be considered the ‘biggest acquisition on Raw’ by meeting Johnny Gargano in the ring. JBL continuing his excellent mic work in the most recent iteration of his dastardly character, hellbent on harkening back to the ‘Attitude Era’ frequently. After repeating...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reacts After Being Name Dropped On Raw
After his name was dropped on WWE Raw, as an insult no less, a former WWE star has reacted on Twitter. In the opening segment on WWE Raw tonight (October 24) between Judgment Day and The OC, AJ Styles name dropped a former WWE star. Invoking the name of James...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Returns To Previous Character To Close Raw
A WWE star has returned to a former iteration to close Monday Night Raw, leaving the division on notice of their arrival!. During the main event featuring Bianca Belair and Bayley, a WWE star returned and debuted an iteration of their previous character and returning to their former in-ring name.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return On Raw
A recently returned star has finally made their anticipated in-ring debut on WWE Raw. For the first time since July 2021, Elias is back in action in a WWE ring!. While last week his return concert was interrupted by first Matt Riddle and subsequently Seth Rollins, WWE fans finally got the chance to walk with Elias yet again.
