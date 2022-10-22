ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Panthers send one of four harriers to state meet

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA — Panorama’s Mary Fett finished 10th overall in the girls race at a Class 1A State Qualifier Oct. 20, earning a spot in Friday’s state meet. Fett will run at 10:30 a.m. at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge. Fett finished in 21 minutes, 56...
Panthers corral Mustangs to finish season

PANORA, IA — The smaller schools in Iowa are allowed to play a ninth game — which they schedule after week eight — if they are a non-playoff team. One such game was played Thursday, with 1A District 7 Panorama (3-6) whipping 2A District 6 Davis County (3-6), 42-14. Panorama jumped to a 21-6 lead after one quarter of play. Ryan Cogil’s 13-yard touchdown run created a 6-0 margin, but Davis County tied the score with a 46-yard TD run.
Fleshner becomes first Hawk to reach state meet

GUTHRIE CENTER, IA — Woodward-Granger school history was made Thursday when freshman Eva Fleshner became the first Hawk harrier to qualify for the state cross country meet. Fleshner will run Friday at 10:30 in the girls 1A Finals at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge. She earned her invitation by finishing third in a 73-runner field at a qualifying meet hosted by AC/GC.
Hawks open postseason with lopsided win

WOODWARD, IA — Woodward-Granger put a pair of touchdowns on the board in both the first and third quarters to dominate West Central Valley, 34-3, in their postseason victory Friday at Hawk Stadium. The IHSAA has 8-Player and Classes A, 1A, and 2A qualify 32 team apiece for the...
CNA pinning ceremonies honor 18 Perry DMACC grads

Pinning ceremonies were held Thursday, Oct. 20 for 18 students who have successfully completed the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program at the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy. The morning ceremonies took place in the Towncraft Gallery, which was filled with supporters, family members and area high school counselors of...
Bruce LeRoy Reis of Des Moines

Bruce LeRoy Reis of Des Moines passed away Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and children at the EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. Bruce was born March 6, 1950, in Ames, Iowa. He was the second son of five children of Raymond and Lillian (Johnson) Reis.
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips

With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
BREAKING: New Jethro’s BBQ location planned in downtown Des Moines

For years, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Bruce Gerleman has dreamed of opening a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant near downtown Des Moines’ Iowa Events Center, which before the pandemic attracted more than 1.1 million visitors annually. Next summer, that longtime dream will become reality. Gerleman purchased a 6,800-square-foot, two-story office...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area

(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Julie A. Dodds to join DCH team

The Dallas County Hospital in Perry announced Monday that a new surgeon is joining the DCH team. “Dallas County Hospital is excited to introduce our communities to Dr. Julie A. Dodds, MD,” the DCH announcement said. “The DCH team is incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Dodds and offer an additional service line in the portfolio of care services we coordinate to keep patients close to home.”
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video

Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
Storm chances in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
