theperrynews.com
Panthers send one of four harriers to state meet
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA — Panorama’s Mary Fett finished 10th overall in the girls race at a Class 1A State Qualifier Oct. 20, earning a spot in Friday’s state meet. Fett will run at 10:30 a.m. at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge. Fett finished in 21 minutes, 56...
theperrynews.com
Panthers corral Mustangs to finish season
PANORA, IA — The smaller schools in Iowa are allowed to play a ninth game — which they schedule after week eight — if they are a non-playoff team. One such game was played Thursday, with 1A District 7 Panorama (3-6) whipping 2A District 6 Davis County (3-6), 42-14. Panorama jumped to a 21-6 lead after one quarter of play. Ryan Cogil’s 13-yard touchdown run created a 6-0 margin, but Davis County tied the score with a 46-yard TD run.
theperrynews.com
Fleshner becomes first Hawk to reach state meet
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA — Woodward-Granger school history was made Thursday when freshman Eva Fleshner became the first Hawk harrier to qualify for the state cross country meet. Fleshner will run Friday at 10:30 in the girls 1A Finals at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge. She earned her invitation by finishing third in a 73-runner field at a qualifying meet hosted by AC/GC.
theperrynews.com
Hawks open postseason with lopsided win
WOODWARD, IA — Woodward-Granger put a pair of touchdowns on the board in both the first and third quarters to dominate West Central Valley, 34-3, in their postseason victory Friday at Hawk Stadium. The IHSAA has 8-Player and Classes A, 1A, and 2A qualify 32 team apiece for the...
theperrynews.com
CNA pinning ceremonies honor 18 Perry DMACC grads
Pinning ceremonies were held Thursday, Oct. 20 for 18 students who have successfully completed the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program at the DMACC at Perry VanKirk Career Academy. The morning ceremonies took place in the Towncraft Gallery, which was filled with supporters, family members and area high school counselors of...
theperrynews.com
Bruce LeRoy Reis of Des Moines
Bruce LeRoy Reis of Des Moines passed away Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and children at the EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa. Bruce was born March 6, 1950, in Ames, Iowa. He was the second son of five children of Raymond and Lillian (Johnson) Reis.
kniakrls.com
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips
With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
Des Moines Business Record
BREAKING: New Jethro’s BBQ location planned in downtown Des Moines
For years, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Bruce Gerleman has dreamed of opening a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant near downtown Des Moines’ Iowa Events Center, which before the pandemic attracted more than 1.1 million visitors annually. Next summer, that longtime dream will become reality. Gerleman purchased a 6,800-square-foot, two-story office...
Police Say Mountain Lion in Central Iowa Outside of Des Moines is Headed East
Mountain lions aren't supposed to be in our area. Meaning, if you see one then it's far away from home. Many times these rogue cougars come from Nebraska, South Dakota, or Wyoming and are searching for food. It's generally not a concern, but when one is spotted within city limits...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mountain Lion Spotted Two Nights In A Row In South Des Moines Metro Area
(Indianola) A mountain lion’s confirmed in the south part of the Des Moines metro area — two nights in a row. The Indianola Police Department has released photos of the big cat and says the mountain lion is confirmed on the southwest side of Indianola Friday night and then Saturday night east of town. Police say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirms it’s a mountain lion. People on social media say they’re keeping a close eye on their pets. Several people in Indianola say they’ve seen the mountain lion in town.
theperrynews.com
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Julie A. Dodds to join DCH team
The Dallas County Hospital in Perry announced Monday that a new surgeon is joining the DCH team. “Dallas County Hospital is excited to introduce our communities to Dr. Julie A. Dodds, MD,” the DCH announcement said. “The DCH team is incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Dodds and offer an additional service line in the portfolio of care services we coordinate to keep patients close to home.”
KCCI.com
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video
Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
A final harvest for Iowa farmer facing pancreatic cancer
After 50 years of working his land in Calhoun County, Paul Wetter is bringing in what he knows will be his final harvest.
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
KCCI.com
Storm chances in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. A few scattered showers & storms continue to race across Iowa this evening. More of those will be possible into tonight, but the severe risk will be fairly low. The main threat would be a storm surviving long enough to carry some of these powerful winds up at the cloud level down to the ground.
Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance. The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on […]
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
weareiowa.com
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
