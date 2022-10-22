Read full article on original website
Related
Beyond ‘Google it': NJ to enhance information literacy in schools
TRENTON – New Jersey schools would have to teach information literacy in all grades, under a bill up for a vote Thursday in the Assembly that has already been unanimously approved by the Senate. The bipartisan bill (S588/A4169) wouldn’t make it to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk this week even...
How the Best Pizza in New Jersey is Not from New Jersey
There are a few things that we take pretty seriously here in New Jersey. Whether or not Central Jersey actually exists (it doesn't). Sports teams (go Phillies!). I mean, ask anyone down the shore what the best boardwalk pizza is and there's a decent chance that a fistfight will break out.
Helping New Jersey Residents with Much Needed Health Services
Quality healthcare is something everyone wants here in New Jersey and supporting our Healthcare Heroes is another goal in the Garden State as well. That's the reason this weekend thousands will run, walk, or jog in the 6th annual Running with the Devils 5K, Hosted by RWJ Barnabas Health and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
NJ post-COVID test scores are out and the results are alarming
TRENTON – The "Nation’s Report Card" came out Monday – and it shows the depth of the damage inflicted by the pandemic on learning, in New Jersey and across the country. New Jersey recorded its lowest math scores since 2003 and its lowest fourth-grade reading scores since 2005 on this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress. Eighth-grade reading scores were the lone bright spot for the state – the same average as in 2019, ranking first nationally.
Where are all the kids? NJ school enrollment falling in your district
TRENTON – New Jersey is a growing state, or at least was before the pandemic upended things, surpassing expectations to add 497,000 residents between the 2010 and 2020 censuses. Its public school system, on the other hand, is not. The trend predates the COVID-19 pandemic though was accelerated by...
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
This New Jersey City Is One Of The Top Ten Halloween Towns In The Country
With less than a week until Halloween, it's crunch time. Time to get the candy ready if you haven't done so already, put the final touches on your costume, and of course nail down your plans. Every year, my group of friends and I get together and have a huge...
Jersey Shore Towns Where Real Estate Has Calmed Down
The housing market was in pure chaos. Homes were selling for $50,000+ their market value and would remain on the market for a week or less. It has been a seller's market, not a buyer's market. If you are in the market to buy a new home, I finally have...
There’s A Huge Issue With Political Commercials Airing In New Jersey
You can easily tell that it is election in New Jersey season because there are political commercials everywhere. Before you get your panties in a wad, this piece will not promote the idea of avoiding politics all together. I just have a bit of an issue with the types of...
The Betrayal! Toll Prices On Major New Jersey Highways Are Increasing!
Prediction: No one will want to drive by the end of 2022. Gas prices continue to kill the inner lining of our wallets and when you add the cost of car maintenance, upkeep and tolls, working from home is looking better and better. Or maybe a company car or credit...
Is This Really The Best Meal You Can Get In New Jersey?
There are so many great restaurants in New Jersey, and that means there are so many great dishes to choose from, how could we possibly have one single meal that rises above the rest? Apparently, we do. Of course, this is something that is best left to foodie experts, and...
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
NJ residents cut other spending to afford necessities, poll finds
What New Jerseyans deem as necessary in their everyday lives may be a comparative judgment, but generally, at the top of the list of necessities are rent money, gasoline, and food to put on the table. With a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll recently showing that the economy is the biggest issue on...
Early Election Voting begins this weekend in New Jersey, here’s what you need to know
You still have some time to mull over who you'll be voting for come Election Day but if you want to get done now, your opportunity is right here. There is no reason to not vote, several opportunities to do so are out there. Early Voting begins on Saturday in...
Airport parking in NJ has gone from pricy to insane
Since the COVID-19 pandemic finally started to wane earlier this year, vacation travel has skyrocketed. New Jerseyans — heck, people around the world — are hungry to escape the isolation of social distancing and get back to living life to the fullest. Air travel has been especially impacted...
Amazing, Most Historic Fast Food Spot In New Jersey Is Almost 100 Years Old
I'll be honest, I'm not too big on fast food; the occasional Chic-Fil-A chicken sandwich or a burrito from Taco Bell will do it for me. However, if you count Wawa as fast food, then I eat fast food a lot!. Just because I don't eat fast food often doesn't...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
Deadly bird flu closes Popcorn Park Zoo
The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is working to contain multiple outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, including an incident that has closed the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge. A dead duck and goose recovered at the refuge by the Associated Humane Societies Popcorn Park staff...
Cold or COVID – New symptoms mimic common cold
There are more than 300 COVID-19 variants circling the globe, but few appear as infectious and dangerous as the original strain that triggered the pandemic. Percentages of infection from variants are rising, but the BA.5 offshoot remains the dominant strain in New Jersey. Scientists are tracking what they have dubbed...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0