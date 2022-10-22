ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAL Radio

Jackson's strong 2nd half helps Ravens top Bucs 27-22

There was no panic in Baltimore's locker room after the team's pass-happy offensive approach mustered just three points against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens shifted to what they do best after halftime, rushing for over 200 yards in the third and fourth quarters on the way to 27-22 victory that gave them consecutive victories for the first time this season.
