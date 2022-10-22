ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Isle of Man TT: Sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel dies from crash injuries

A French sidecar competitor who was injured in a crash during this year's Isle of Man TT races has died, organisers have confirmed. Passenger Olivier Lavorel was badly injured and his team-mate Cesar Chanal was killed in the crash on 4 June. Mr Lavorel, from Sillingy, was airlifted to hospital...
BBC

T﻿en Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling

Manchester United manager E﻿rik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. H﻿ere are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
BBC

Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' tasks to stay in Europe

A glance at the European tables containing Celtic, Rangers and Hearts makes for grim reading - but there is a glimmer of hope for all three as they try to secure continental football after Christmas. It has been a chastening two months for Scotland's European representatives, with Hearts' win against...
BBC

Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'

As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...

