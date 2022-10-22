Read full article on original website
BBC
Isle of Man TT: Sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel dies from crash injuries
A French sidecar competitor who was injured in a crash during this year's Isle of Man TT races has died, organisers have confirmed. Passenger Olivier Lavorel was badly injured and his team-mate Cesar Chanal was killed in the crash on 4 June. Mr Lavorel, from Sillingy, was airlifted to hospital...
BBC
Ten Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. Here are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
BBC
Celtic, Rangers and Hearts' tasks to stay in Europe
A glance at the European tables containing Celtic, Rangers and Hearts makes for grim reading - but there is a glimmer of hope for all three as they try to secure continental football after Christmas. It has been a chastening two months for Scotland's European representatives, with Hearts' win against...
BBC
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
British Fighters Launch Record Number Of ASRAAM Dogfight Missiles
Crown CopyrightThe looming expiration of a batch of heat-seeking missiles allowed Typhoons and F-35Bs to conduct live-fire drills on an unprecedented scale.
