Citrus County Chronicle

K-State QB Martinez among 15 finalists for academic Heisman

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell were among 15 players named finalists Wednesday for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to college football's top scholar-athlete. Finalists are chosen from all levels of college football by the National Football Foundation and earn...
