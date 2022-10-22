The Bruins improved to 6-1 for the first time in decades with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars Tuesday night. The Boston Bruins’ offensive firepower from the first week of the 2022-23 campaign has fizzled a tad over the last week. But defensively, they’ve made some strides over the previous three games, including in Tuesday’s tilt with the Dallas Stars.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO