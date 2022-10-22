Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Related
3 takeaways as the Bruins continue their surprisingly hot start vs. Dallas
The Bruins improved to 6-1 for the first time in decades with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars Tuesday night. The Boston Bruins’ offensive firepower from the first week of the 2022-23 campaign has fizzled a tad over the last week. But defensively, they’ve made some strides over the previous three games, including in Tuesday’s tilt with the Dallas Stars.
Blackhawks: Tyler Johnson’s first two goals spark comeback win
The Chicago Blackhawks have one of the worst rosters in the National Hockey League. For that reason, a lot of people expect them to be amongst the bottom teams in the league. However, pieces of paper with names on them don’t play the games. The Hawks are now 3-2-0...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Kuntar, Jellvik, Brunet & More
A new week means it’s time for another Boston Bruins Prospects Report for The Hockey Writers. in this edition, three Bruins prospects are playing well together in college, a recent draftee is impressing in his first 10 games and another one recorded a milestone with his team. Kuntar, Jellvik...
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
Yardbarker
Islanders Defense Struggling Under Lambert’s Aggressive Style
The New York Islanders are struggling on defense to start the 2022-23 season. They’ve allowed 18 goals in six games and 12 in their last three, all losses. The Islanders also look like a different team, allowing more scoring chances against and effective shots on net. Under former head...
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
Cassidy Switches Up Lines in Win Over Maple Leafs
The Vegas Golden Knights went with some different line combinations in their win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog
Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts Having ‘Tough’ Time Since NLDS Loss
The Los Angeles Dodgers set a plethora of records during the 2022 regular season, including winning a franchise-best 111 games that secured them a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Dodgers were ultimately matched up with the San Diego Padres, a team they have historically fared well against. L.A. went...
Comments / 0