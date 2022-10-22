Notre Dame earns fourth win: 5 instant takeaways

Walk with me here for a second as we discuss the college football game that was played on the campus of the University of Notre Dame on Saturday.

Notre Dame improved to 4-3 on the year with a 44-21 victory that I can only describe by the following.

Imagine that instead of being a football game, this game was instead a brain.

Now take that brain and insert it in a parakeet.

Suddenly that parakeet would only fly backward.

Notre Dame moved to 4-3 in a game that was made for Peacock. Perhaps the only redeeming event of the afternoon, besides the Irish not getting upset as a massive favorite for a third time this year, was that this game was on Peacock and the masses didn’t experience it.

With all of that in mind, here are five instant takeaways from Notre Dame’s win over UNLV.

5

Foskey's Block Party

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s start positively.

I’ve watched football for a long time and had kind of assumed I had seen pretty much everything one could. Isaiah Foskey blocking two consecutive UNLV punts was a first for me. Not only did two punts get blocked in a row but both by the same guy.

Furthermore, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a punt get blocked before the ball even hits the punter’s foot like the first block was.

Honest question: is that a blocked kick or a forced fumble?

4

It's Officially an Issue with Estime

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Audric Estime has been a big part of Notre Dame’s offense this year but seemed to be given quite the message on Saturday after losing a fumble for the third time in the last four games. Estime finished the game with just three carries for 17 yards, one of which went for a touchdown.

It was cute after the North Carolina game when he said he hadn’t done it before.

It played a huge role in costing Notre Dame the game last week against Stanford, and it cost him who knows how many touches against UNLV on Saturday.

If this offense is going to reach it’s full potential whether that’s this year or next, Estime is going to be a very big part of that. Whatever he needs to do to get over the fumbles needs to be done quickly though because that’s turned into a legit concern whenever he touches the ball.

On the positive, we saw more Logan Diggs today than ever before and the former Louisiana high school star delivered by totaling 130 yards on 24 carries.

3

Red Zone Offense Remains Offensive

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame’s red zone offense is virtually non-existent. Another day of it occurred Saturday as the Irish were able to get the ball inside the UNLV 30-yard line (yes, I know the red zone is technically inside the 10) 11 times and walked away with 44 points. Four points per red zone trip won’t work against Syracuse or Clemson next two weeks.

I also don’t understand a few things that happened down there today, specifically a drive they got deep into UNLV territory but walked out with no points.

Leading 23-7 and facing a third and two, Tommy Rees called for a pass that was directed at Tobias Merriweather but fell incomplete. So kick and make it a three-possession game, right?

Instead, Marcus Freeman gave the OK to go for it and another pass was called and again fell incomplete as it was directed toward Michael Mayer.

If you’re going to go for it on fourth down then why not run the ball on third and fourth down both and make UNLV stop you twice? That was just one of several frustrating ends to drives Saturday.

2

Rees praise

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

If I’m going to rip him for shortcomings then he deserves praise when he gets creative and helps his team finish drives, too. Rees did exactly that as on third-and-1 from the UNLV 37-yard line, a direct snap went to tight end Mitchell Evans and the former high school quarterback plowed ahead for a first down.

Not long after Drew Pyne was temporarily knocked out of the game after getting smoked at the goal line and true freshman Steve Angeli entered. Instead of Angeli taking the snap, Evans motioned over, quickly lined up under center, and snuck ahead for a score. I’ll be curious to see if anything is built in play-wise in the games ahead.

1

The Drew Pyne Experienc

I hate knocking players in general, but especially so in college. Sure NIL deals are now a thing but these are still mostly kids playing for the love of a game and to secure an education.

With that said, Drew Pyneain’t it at quarterback for Notre Dame. He’s easy to root for, and his teammates clearly view him as a leader and seem to like him, but he’s just not it.

How many times Saturday did Notre Dame try to run quick stops on third down especially only to have Pyne’s passes batted away at the line of scrimmage? And how many open receivers did he miss that resulted in points off the scoreboard?

I’m a fan of the young man and expect he’ll accomplish great things in life but we are seeing what Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees, and the rest of the Notre Dame coaching staff had to have seen in practice that resulted in Tyler Buchner being the starting quarterback.