Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Related
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ defender keeps making history despite continued criticism
Trevon Diggs is one of if not the biggest talking points when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. Surprisingly, no matter how well he plays, there still seems to be this narrative that he’s a product of luck more so than skill. Despite the constant negative chatter, Diggs keeps...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dan Quinn reunites with familiar face to help solve latest issue
The Dallas Cowboys are signing cornerback Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad, reported Ian Rapoport from NFL Network. The free agent is expected to help out the Cowboys in solving their need at cornerback following a season-ending injury to Jourdan Lewis. The blow is a bigger deal than many would assume and the Jones acted quickly on it.
atozsports.com
Unexpected hero emerges in Titans big victory
Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams introduced himself to Titans fans in loud fashion. Adams came through on Sunday with an impressive performance in his first home game at Nissan Stadium, and emerged as the unexpected hero the Titans’ defense desperately needed. The Titans signed Adams to their active roster...
atozsports.com
What separates Mike Vrabel’s Titans from the rest of the NFL
There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Mike Vrabel winning after a bye week. Since Vrabel was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach in 2018, his team has consistently dominated opponents following a bye week. This trend would continue on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans (4-2)...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Trade Rumor Swirling This Monday
Could a veteran quarterback be on the move ahead of the NFL's trade deadline? On Monday Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Matt Ryan is heading to the bench. He threw two picks in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. It's a pretty stunning development. Indianapolis replaced Carson Wentz with ...
atozsports.com
Cowboys player is being blatantly disrespected
Jourdan Lewis is expected to miss the rest of the season after having foot surgery earlier in the week. The Dallas Cowboys starting cornerback suffered the injury in the same play he had an interception. Fifth-round draft pick DaRon Bland took over Lewis’ role and has Cowboys fans feeling quite...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
atozsports.com
Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup
Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
atozsports.com
How one national media outlet disrespected Vols WR Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has quickly established himself this season as one of the best players in college football. The former four-star recruit has soared past any reasonable expectations that anyone could’ve had for him this season. Hyatt is currently No. 7 in the nation in receiving...
atozsports.com
One Chiefs player set a new NFL record and didn’t even know it
The Kansas City Chiefs offense exploded onto the scene at 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, California, the Chiefs’ new home away from home. In other words, the San Francisco 49ers could stop anything the Chiefs threw at them, even at home at Levi Stadium. This offense was...
atozsports.com
How a Bills victory would forever change Josh Allen’s legacy
First off, wins aren’t a quarterback stat. Just needed to get that out of the way to begin with. However, others have noted one particular statistic that fares well for Buffalo. The Bills, and Josh Allen, have been dominating the NFL this season. In fact, Allen has been the...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ name needs to be left out of one conversation
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of what could be a historic season. They are 6-0 at the bye, and the only undefeated team remaining. Not to mention, they are everyone’s favorite to win the NFC and make it to the Super Bowl. The Eagles have a shot...
atozsports.com
Cowboys coveted draft pick is starting to turn the corner
The Dallas Cowboys are having an excellent season defensively. However, during the first six games, rookie edge rusher Sam Williams hasn’t been a huge part of it, playing just 21% of the team’s defensive snaps (87). Williams has shown flashes in his limited opportunities but hadn’t had that...
atozsports.com
Raiders using something that is a lost art in the NFL
Not a whole lot of teams use the fullback anymore. It is almost a lost art in the NFL. However, the Las Vegas Raiders have been using it as of late, and it has been working to a tee. The Raiders’ fullback situation or room, starts and ends with Jakob...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Unfortunate news opens window for ascending player
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in week seven. Unfortunately, Dallas is set to play the remainder of the season without a key player on the defense. Starting slot corner Jourdan Lewis made a big play late in the game, intercepting Lions’ quarterback...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Sunday may have only helped one rumor surfacing the NFL
The Denver Broncos may have hit rock bottom in 2022. They lost to the New York Jets, of all teams, and the offense is just abysmal. This season has been almost a complete waste. Last year the narrative was that all they needed was a quarterback, and they got one....
atozsports.com
Raiders’ starter is making the team regret one of their decisions from the off-season
The Las Vegas Raiders made a big decision on offense during this past off-season. Aside from the Davante Adams trade, they had to make a choice regarding running back Josh Jacobs. They chose to not extend him or accept his fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The Raiders did not...
atozsports.com
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind. Beamer, who is doing a good job at South Carolina so far (12-8 through his first 20 games), made a comment this week that could best be described as out of touch. After the Gamecocks’ big win over...
atozsports.com
Saints have Raiders on edge about potential problem ahead of matchup
The New Orleans Saints have their Week 8 opponent the Las Vegas Raiders on edge about a potential problem they may have. We still don’t know who will start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback. Will it be Andy Dalton, who, besides the two pick six’s, actually played well? Or will it be Jameis Winston, who is the starting quarterback but has dealt with injuries?
atozsports.com
The Tennessee Vols player who might be the most underrated player in the nation
Plenty of Tennessee Vols players have been receiving a lot of deserved attention this season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy and Jalin Hyatt appears to be the best wide receiver in the nation. There’s one Vols player, however, that isn’t receiving nearly enough...
Comments / 0