ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ defender keeps making history despite continued criticism

Trevon Diggs is one of if not the biggest talking points when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. Surprisingly, no matter how well he plays, there still seems to be this narrative that he’s a product of luck more so than skill. Despite the constant negative chatter, Diggs keeps...
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Dan Quinn reunites with familiar face to help solve latest issue

The Dallas Cowboys are signing cornerback Kendall Sheffield to their practice squad, reported Ian Rapoport from NFL Network. The free agent is expected to help out the Cowboys in solving their need at cornerback following a season-ending injury to Jourdan Lewis. The blow is a bigger deal than many would assume and the Jones acted quickly on it.
atozsports.com

Unexpected hero emerges in Titans big victory

Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams introduced himself to Titans fans in loud fashion. Adams came through on Sunday with an impressive performance in his first home game at Nissan Stadium, and emerged as the unexpected hero the Titans’ defense desperately needed. The Titans signed Adams to their active roster...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

What separates Mike Vrabel’s Titans from the rest of the NFL

There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Mike Vrabel winning after a bye week. Since Vrabel was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach in 2018, his team has consistently dominated opponents following a bye week. This trend would continue on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans (4-2)...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys player is being blatantly disrespected

Jourdan Lewis is expected to miss the rest of the season after having foot surgery earlier in the week. The Dallas Cowboys starting cornerback suffered the injury in the same play he had an interception. Fifth-round draft pick DaRon Bland took over Lewis’ role and has Cowboys fans feeling quite...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Bills hand Aaron Rodgers brutal news just days before matchup

Josh Allen and the Bills are on the warpath. With a top-five offense and defense in the NFL, all things are pointing in the right direction. Buffalo has luckily overcome a nasty injury bug over the past few weeks. Luckily, the team is coming off a bye week and is near full strength.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

How one national media outlet disrespected Vols WR Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has quickly established himself this season as one of the best players in college football. The former four-star recruit has soared past any reasonable expectations that anyone could’ve had for him this season. Hyatt is currently No. 7 in the nation in receiving...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One Chiefs player set a new NFL record and didn’t even know it

The Kansas City Chiefs offense exploded onto the scene at 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, California, the Chiefs’ new home away from home. In other words, the San Francisco 49ers could stop anything the Chiefs threw at them, even at home at Levi Stadium. This offense was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

How a Bills victory would forever change Josh Allen’s legacy

First off, wins aren’t a quarterback stat. Just needed to get that out of the way to begin with. However, others have noted one particular statistic that fares well for Buffalo. The Bills, and Josh Allen, have been dominating the NFL this season. In fact, Allen has been the...
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Eagles’ name needs to be left out of one conversation

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of what could be a historic season. They are 6-0 at the bye, and the only undefeated team remaining. Not to mention, they are everyone’s favorite to win the NFC and make it to the Super Bowl. The Eagles have a shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys coveted draft pick is starting to turn the corner

The Dallas Cowboys are having an excellent season defensively. However, during the first six games, rookie edge rusher Sam Williams hasn’t been a huge part of it, playing just 21% of the team’s defensive snaps (87). Williams has shown flashes in his limited opportunities but hadn’t had that...
atozsports.com

Raiders using something that is a lost art in the NFL

Not a whole lot of teams use the fullback anymore. It is almost a lost art in the NFL. However, the Las Vegas Raiders have been using it as of late, and it has been working to a tee. The Raiders’ fullback situation or room, starts and ends with Jakob...
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Unfortunate news opens window for ascending player

The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in week seven. Unfortunately, Dallas is set to play the remainder of the season without a key player on the defense. Starting slot corner Jourdan Lewis made a big play late in the game, intercepting Lions’ quarterback...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Broncos: Sunday may have only helped one rumor surfacing the NFL

The Denver Broncos may have hit rock bottom in 2022. They lost to the New York Jets, of all teams, and the offense is just abysmal. This season has been almost a complete waste. Last year the narrative was that all they needed was a quarterback, and they got one....
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind. Beamer, who is doing a good job at South Carolina so far (12-8 through his first 20 games), made a comment this week that could best be described as out of touch. After the Gamecocks’ big win over...
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Saints have Raiders on edge about potential problem ahead of matchup

The New Orleans Saints have their Week 8 opponent the Las Vegas Raiders on edge about a potential problem they may have. We still don’t know who will start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback. Will it be Andy Dalton, who, besides the two pick six’s, actually played well? Or will it be Jameis Winston, who is the starting quarterback but has dealt with injuries?

Comments / 0

Community Policy