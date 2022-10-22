ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

92.7 WOBM

The Biggest Company In New Jersey is One of the Biggest in America

The top three states' "economies" are California at number one, Texas at number two, and New York at number three. All three with huge economies that are larger than many countries around the world. In fact, all of the top ten U.S. state economies are very impressive and maybe you've wondered where does New Jersey fit, in this scheme?
GEORGIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

Beyond ‘Google it': NJ to enhance information literacy in schools

TRENTON – New Jersey schools would have to teach information literacy in all grades, under a bill up for a vote Thursday in the Assembly that has already been unanimously approved by the Senate. The bipartisan bill (S588/A4169) wouldn’t make it to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk this week even...
92.7 WOBM

Helping New Jersey Residents with Much Needed Health Services

Quality healthcare is something everyone wants here in New Jersey and supporting our Healthcare Heroes is another goal in the Garden State as well. That's the reason this weekend thousands will run, walk, or jog in the 6th annual Running with the Devils 5K, Hosted by RWJ Barnabas Health and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ post-COVID test scores are out and the results are alarming

TRENTON – The "Nation’s Report Card" came out Monday – and it shows the depth of the damage inflicted by the pandemic on learning, in New Jersey and across the country. New Jersey recorded its lowest math scores since 2003 and its lowest fourth-grade reading scores since 2005 on this year’s National Assessment of Educational Progress. Eighth-grade reading scores were the lone bright spot for the state – the same average as in 2019, ranking first nationally.
NEW JERSEY STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

10 Of The Best Places To Retire In N.J. In 2022

What if we told you that you didn’t have to leave New Jersey to retire? Florida, Georgia, and Michigan usually round up the top three as some of the best places to retire due to affordability, well-being, culture and diversity, weather, and crime, at least according to BankRate.com. However, what if you decided that you want to continue to age gracefully in New Jersey?
GEORGIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

Murphy promised a COVID response review, where is it?

Nearly 35,000 deaths are blamed on COVID-19 in New Jersey. For month, Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly promised a review of the state's response to the pandemic, but it is unclear if that review has even begun. On Tuesday, Murphy was asked for a status report. After some hesitation, he...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids

After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Bad news for N.J. and U.S. in Nation’s Report Card

New Jersey students scored significantly lower during the pandemic in math and reading than in previous years, as did their peers nationally, according to test results the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics released Monday. But New Jersey students fared better than the rest of the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

This New Jersey Milkshake is one of the Best in the Entire Country

These are out of control. This is definitely a good thing. To draw a comparison, we have all seen the crazy, but delicious Bloody Mary concoctions on menus across the country. One that comes to mind, is a huge viral video, of this person at a bar ordering a Bloody Mary with a whole chicken attached to it, I don’t think I’ve seen this before.
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

