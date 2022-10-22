The Upshaws will be back for a third go-round. Netflix has renewed the comedy series from Regina Hicks and Wanda Sykes for a third season. Starring Sykes, Mike Epps and Kim Fields, the multi-camera comedy centers on a working-class African American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it. In The Upshaws, Bennie Upshaw (Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters...

INDIANA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO