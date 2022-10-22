ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Should Absolutely Promote QBs Coach Mike Sullivan To OC After Eagles Game; Fire Struggling Matt Canada

Mike Tomlin ‘s time with the Pittsburgh Steelers has been a victorious one given the fact that he has never had a losing season. One of his major flaws, however, has been his offensive coaching staff hires as well as promotions from within. The latest inexcusable move was giving Matt Canada the reigns to the offense after him being quarterbacks coach for only a year. The group has looked stagnant in both 2021 and 2022. There has not been much hope provided for the future. As bad as Tomlin has been with in-house promotions, he needs to give the play calling duties to experienced quarterbacks coach, Mike Sullivan sooner rather than later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Heat could acquire former playoff rival?

The Miami Heat may be looking to trade for a player who helped end their most recent NBA Finals run. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke with an anonymous Eastern Conference executive this week who believes that the Heat may make a trade to upgrade their power forward spot. Deveney himself also suggests that Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma could be a target for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL
WPXI

PHOTOS: Steelers take on Dolphins in Miami

PHOTOS: Steelers take on Dolphins in Miami The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking their longest trip of the 2022 season, traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. (WPXI/WPXI)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Carton Show: Tua returns in Dolphins Win & Tua Lowering his Head vs a Defender

The Miami Dolphins were 0-3 since Tua Tagovailoa was out due to sustaining a concussion. But the QB returned to face the Pittsburgh Steelers and delivered his team a much-needed win. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings talk the return of Tua, and discuss some highlights from the game. Plus, Hall of Fame NFL great Edgerrin James joins the show. James tells Craig how it felt to get inducted into the HOF, talks the future for his son, who is now a top 100 basketball recruit, and his involvement in Buoniconti Fund to cure Paralysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy