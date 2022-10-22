PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.

