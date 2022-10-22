ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down

A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is once again lighting up the night skies over Arizona. The video shows the man lowering the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away. ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest. Updated: 8...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames

MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say

Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a silver car was turning left onto westbound Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound. The truck was then pushed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gold SUV, which sideswiped another SUV.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale

The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
GLENDALE, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

One dead after fiery crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a vehicle caught fire following a crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m., rescue crews were called out to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit for a reported accident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the vehicle crashed into the wall under the Broadway Road overpass and caught fire. One person was trapped in the car and died.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Catalytic converter thief caught on dashcam video in Sun City

Arizona’s Family asked Vince Kozar candidly about the real possibility Brittney Griner may never get to play in another WNBA game here again. Glendale police asks for public's help to find stolen French bulldog. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Detectives say the suspect fought the owner and then snatched...
SUN CITY, AZ

