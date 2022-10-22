Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down
A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is once again lighting up the night skies over Arizona. The video shows the man lowering the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away. ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest. Updated: 8...
12news.com
Dogs who survived Phoenix house fire getting treated for smoke inhalation
Up to 37 dogs were found living in a Phoenix house that burned down on Saturday. A handful of them survived the fire and are being treated for smoke inhalation.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly setting his apartment on fire, endangering 6 lives
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested after he reportedly lit his apartment on fire and endangered six lives Friday night. On Friday around 10 p.m., Phoenix police and fire departments got a call about an apartment fire near Thunderbird Road and 19th Ave. When officials arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames, and police found 38-year-old Dominique Begay inside. Begay refused to cooperate with the police and was arrested. The Phoenix fire department put out the fire, treated Begay, and took him to a nearby hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman killed in 4-car crash in Phoenix, police say
Witnesses told Phoenix Police that a silver car was turning left onto westbound Thomas Road when it crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound. The truck was then pushed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a gold SUV, which sideswiped another SUV.
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
fox10phoenix.com
Dogs rescued from deadly Phoenix fire now under humane society care
Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say the dogs, which were rescued from a fire that killed a woman in her 80s, were part of a hoarding situation, and are suffering from other health problems. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix home catches fire following construction worker incident
Three people are out of their home after a construction accident sparks a house fire on Oct. 23. It happened in Phoenix near 31st Street and Osborn Road. Fire crews say a construction worker somehow started the fire.
‘Everything is destroyed’: San Tan Valley family loses everything when home burns down
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A San Tan Valley family, who was selected to be one of the food vendors for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII, is forced to start all over again after a fire completely destroyed their new home. “We were so happy, we’re going down to...
Woman injured after suspect crashes car in parking lot, drives off, then slams into Phoenix business
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say impairment is believed to be a factor after a man was involved in a crash in a parking lot, drove off and then drove into a local business before crashing into the back wall. The incident happened Monday afternoon near 33rd Avenue and Indian...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Maricopa (Maricopa, AZ)
According to the Maricopa Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Friday in Maricopa. Officers confirmed that a woman was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at White and Parker Road near Hopper Drive.
AZFamily
Man accused of attacking victim with hammer on light rail in Phoenix arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers have found the hammer-wielding suspect accused of attacking and robbing another man on the Valley Metro in Phoenix earlier this month. Police arrested 25-year-old Jacob Jasmer on Tuesday evening. On Oct. 14, Nicholas Gregory says he was riding the light rail from Mesa to Phoenix...
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Pleasant (Lake Pleasant, AZ)
According to the Peoria Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday near Lake Pleasant. Officials confirmed that 2 persons died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
fox10phoenix.com
Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale
The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies after being shot at Superstition Springs Mall; teenage suspect accused of manslaughter
MESA, Ariz. - A teen is accused by Mesa Police of accidentally shooting and killing another person inside a car at the Superstition Springs Mall on Monday, Oct. 24. Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a woman shot while inside a car near the entrance of the mall.
AZFamily
One dead after fiery crash on the Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has died after a vehicle caught fire following a crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon. Around 4:15 p.m., rescue crews were called out to the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit for a reported accident. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the vehicle crashed into the wall under the Broadway Road overpass and caught fire. One person was trapped in the car and died.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thief caught on dashcam video in Sun City
Arizona’s Family asked Vince Kozar candidly about the real possibility Brittney Griner may never get to play in another WNBA game here again. Glendale police asks for public's help to find stolen French bulldog. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Detectives say the suspect fought the owner and then snatched...
1 person dies after car crashes into wall, erupts into flames on Loop 202 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — One person is dead after a fiery crash on Loop 202 in Mesa caused the westbound lanes to temporarily close, Arizona DOT said. Officials say the car reportedly crashed into the wall under Broadway Road and erupted into flames. One person was reportedly trapped in the...
KOLD-TV
Teen facing manslaughter charges after shooting, killing woman near Superstition Springs Mall
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is dead after a teenage boy shot and killed her near the parking lot of Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa on Monday afternoon. The teen is now facing manslaughter charges. Three people were inside a car heading into the mall lot...
Comments / 0