Winter Garden, FL

Top seniors on offense still struggle for attention | Recruiting Insider

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Graysen and Brody Riffe. 2023 seniors, are twin brothers and offensive tackles at West Orange. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Going through the recruiting cycle for high school players is no simple endeavor. Even for highly ranked players, there’s no autopilot for these guys.

The most confounding recruitment experience is for those who are not being recruited at all.

Just ask players such as the Riffe twins, offensive linemen, twin brothers and bookend tackles at West Orange, or the area’s leading receiver Asaad Waseem of Ocoee , or Waseem’s teammate, Ahlston Ware, who plays both ways — cornerback and receiver — and hardly ever leaves the field.

“I have no idea,” Brody Riffe said a few weeks ago while coming off the field following a loss to Jones. “I ask myself the same question.”

Their coach says the same thing.

“I don’t know what colleges are looking at or seeing,” West Orange Coach Geno Thompson said. “I don’t know what’s holding them back. I know a lot of coaches get feedback about their bend and flexibility ... that’s what the college coaches have said.

“But they have improved drastically. This is only like their second year of playing football. Freshman year they didn’t play at all, sophomore year was a COVID year ... So, this is really just their second full year of football. They played volleyball almost their entire life.”

The Riffe twins aren’t the only seniors being overlooked. For the next two weeks, we’ll evaluate a few seniors whom we believe should be getting more attention. We’ll start with the offensive side of the ball this week:

Graysen Riffe, OT, 6-8, 300, West Orange; and Brody Riffe, OT, 6-8, 300, West Orange

Both tackles obviously have the size and mobility. The bend and flexibility Thompson refers to is their ability to get into and then come out of their stance. I can’t see that being to drastic of an issue for two players who are very athletic given their days on the volleyball court.

The problem, however, occurs with the transfer portal. College coaches would much rather pluck someone from the college level who has been through a college system at least one year. That makes their job easier than to have to coach someone they might consider a project. But wouldn’t it be better to groom a crop of freshmen at a redshirt level and bulk up your numbers through a building process? By doing that and mixing it up with a few transfers, it seems it would play out much better for the coaches at the next level.

Perhaps I’m wrong, but it certainly makes since to me.

Asaad Waseem, slot WR, 5-11, 180, Ocoee

College recruiters might have been concerned early about Waseem’s size, but he’s grown an inch over the summer and put on some weight. He’s also bulked up in muscle and he’s stronger than he’s ever been. Waseem also has the right moves and can run routes around the taller receivers. He has the hips to swivel, the speed to create distance, can change direction in a step. Flat out, he’s just a baller — a dawg, as they say.

He has about 17 Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offers, but most of them cooled off after a lack of targets last year at West Orange from where he transferred. Oklahoma freshman Jayden Gibson was getting all the attention then and Waseem moved on. West Orange also lost coach Mike Granato to Coffee High in Douglas, Ga., where he took a position as defensive coordinator.

DJ Scott, RB, 6-0, 205, Oviedo

One of the top runners in Central Florida has barely received any attention at all. His first scholarship offers came in the spring from Marshall and Cincinnati , but it’s mostly been quiet on the recruiting front. Oviedo coach Greg Odierno says he’d take Scott over any running back. Scott averages almost 9 yards per carry and he’s one of the toughest runners around. He’ll put his shoulder down and barrel into the line, and if he gets into the second level Scott has speed to separate.

Others to watch

Braxton Woodson, QB, 6-3, 195, Lake Brantley

Chase Carter, QB, 5-11, 175, Edgewater

Aidan Warner, QB, 6-3, 190, Winter Park

Anthony Benzjia, QB, 6-3, 205, Hagerty

Isaiah Bryant, ATH, 5-8, 170, Mount Dora Christian

Brian Thomas, RB, 5-10, 170, Orlando Christian Prep

Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, OT, 6-7, 310, Evans

Jaylin Acevedo, OL, 6-4, 310, Central Florida Christian

Caleb Barber, WR, 6-3, 1190, Hagerty

Exavian Westbrook, ATH, 5-7, 165, Boone

Oneil Senatus, ATH, 5-11, 180, Osceola

Trei Ginn, ATH, 6-2, 190, Horizon

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
