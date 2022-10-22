VIDA, Ore. -- A new grandstand is going in at the stadium in the McKenzie School District, and students and staff have left their mark on the new facility. The stadium in Blue River was destroyed in the Holiday Farm fire in 2020. Crews got to work replacing the grandstands in the week of October 17, 2022, and the bleachers are expected to arrive by the end of November. Nothing is fireproof -- but the new stands will be made of fire-resistant materials including steel and aluminum, and they’ll hold about 280 spectators.

