Gubernatorial candidates talk reproductive health, homelessness and Measure 110
EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek is visiting Eugene Monday to talk reproductive rights. This comes after the final debate with rival candidates Betsy Johnson, I-Ore., and Christine Drazan, R-Ore. Kotek’s campaign says she will focus on issues surrounding abortion in several visits to...
Trick-or-treating in Western Oregon
OREGON – It’s time to plan your Halloween! Different towns have trick-or-treating at different times in October, and some have other special events planned for the spookiest time of the year. Keep an eye on this space for information on when is the best time to go trick-or-treating in a town near you.
Witness recalls moments leading up to largest fentanyl bust in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police are calling it the largest fentanyl bust in the history of their department. According to police, 18 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 12 firearms, and more than $47,000 in cash were all seized from Portland resident Andre Johnson, 42, after he was found slumped over his steering wheel at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street.
Local election clerk talks transparency
EUGENE, Ore. -- Transparency, building trust, and 2020 election conspiracy theories are some of the main takeaways from Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan's, recent tour. She just wrapped up visiting all 36 county elections offices in the state. Lane County Elections Clerk Dena Dawson said they have already begun...
New grandstands going in at McKenzie School District high school
VIDA, Ore. -- A new grandstand is going in at the stadium in the McKenzie School District, and students and staff have left their mark on the new facility. The stadium in Blue River was destroyed in the Holiday Farm fire in 2020. Crews got to work replacing the grandstands in the week of October 17, 2022, and the bleachers are expected to arrive by the end of November. Nothing is fireproof -- but the new stands will be made of fire-resistant materials including steel and aluminum, and they’ll hold about 280 spectators.
Pet of the Week: Lion
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lion might meow instead of roar, but this fluffy old fellow is still proud and looking for a home to call his own. Lion is a sweet, fluffy 13-year-old orange tabby cat with a big, sweet personality. He loves lap time, and he’s got a knack for putting his little hand up when he wants some pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say his long, gorgeous mane will need regular grooming to keep him healthy and handsome.
Fall storms put an end to wildfire season, LRAPA announces
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As rain finally arrives after an unusually dry and hot October, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has lifted an air quality advisory and announced an end to fire season. According to LRAPA, rain over the October 21-23 weekend as well as a forecast of continued...
Lane County officials remind voters to be wary of intimidation tactics
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County elections officials say that with increasing reports of groups planning to “watch” official ballot drop boxes in Oregon and reports of contentious interactions around voting in other places, they want to remind local voters of their rights when it comes to voting. “Every...
911 outage in Springfield resolved
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 911 network in Springfield temporarily suffered an outage, according to Springfield Police Department. SPD tweeted at 9:20 a.m. on October 26 that a 911 network outage was affecting their service area. The police department said this might affect residents' ability to call 911 in the event of an emergency. Police say to report to the police department or nearest fire station if you can't dial 911 in an emergency.
Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”
EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light.
One person transported to hospital after large protest outside of Old Nick's Pub
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police responded to the 200 block of Washington Street Sunday after large crowds were blocking roadways. According to police, crowds were present because of an event at Old Nick's Pub that was being publicized on social media not only locally, but across the state. Police said...
One dead after rural Lebanon house fire
LEBANON, Ore. -- A man perished in a house fire that destroyed the home and injured one other occupant late Saturday night, the Lebanon Fire District reports. According to LFD, the fire started in a double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon after dark on October 22. Firefighters said they responded to a 911 call from a person living in the home who escaped the fire, but reported there was one person and a dog stuck inside. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames, and officials said the incident commander quickly determined the house was too dangerous to send firefighters into.
Local church holding football-season toilet paper drive to help the homeless
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church is hosting a football-season “Drive for the End Zone” for homeless people, and they’re looking for some of the less glamorous end zone supplies. Emmaus Lutheran Church members wanted to help folks without homes, so they asked volunteers at First Place...
Tense scene unfolds outside Old Nick's Pub in Eugene as Drag Queen Storytime event proceeds
EUGENE, Ore. -- Dozens of people showing up to protest a Drag Queen Storytime event scheduled at Old Nick's Pub in Eugene Sunday morning were met with roughly 200 counterprotesters in front of the venue. The event drew criticism from some social media users, including some with right-wing affiliations, earlier...
Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
Sutherlin burglary suspect arrested after allegedly attempting to escape hospital
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A man already in custody for trespassing and theft was arrested a second time after attempting to escape from a hospital where he was being medically evaluated before heading to jail, the Sutherlin Police Department said. According to Sutherlin police, the incident began at about 11:20 a.m....
