ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Gubernatorial candidates talk reproductive health, homelessness and Measure 110

EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek is visiting Eugene Monday to talk reproductive rights. This comes after the final debate with rival candidates Betsy Johnson, I-Ore., and Christine Drazan, R-Ore. Kotek’s campaign says she will focus on issues surrounding abortion in several visits to...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Trick-or-treating in Western Oregon

OREGON – It’s time to plan your Halloween! Different towns have trick-or-treating at different times in October, and some have other special events planned for the spookiest time of the year. Keep an eye on this space for information on when is the best time to go trick-or-treating in a town near you.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Witness recalls moments leading up to largest fentanyl bust in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police are calling it the largest fentanyl bust in the history of their department. According to police, 18 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 12 firearms, and more than $47,000 in cash were all seized from Portland resident Andre Johnson, 42, after he was found slumped over his steering wheel at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Local election clerk talks transparency

EUGENE, Ore. -- Transparency, building trust, and 2020 election conspiracy theories are some of the main takeaways from Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan's, recent tour. She just wrapped up visiting all 36 county elections offices in the state. Lane County Elections Clerk Dena Dawson said they have already begun...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

New grandstands going in at McKenzie School District high school

VIDA, Ore. -- A new grandstand is going in at the stadium in the McKenzie School District, and students and staff have left their mark on the new facility. The stadium in Blue River was destroyed in the Holiday Farm fire in 2020. Crews got to work replacing the grandstands in the week of October 17, 2022, and the bleachers are expected to arrive by the end of November. Nothing is fireproof -- but the new stands will be made of fire-resistant materials including steel and aluminum, and they’ll hold about 280 spectators.
BLUE RIVER, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Lion

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lion might meow instead of roar, but this fluffy old fellow is still proud and looking for a home to call his own. Lion is a sweet, fluffy 13-year-old orange tabby cat with a big, sweet personality. He loves lap time, and he’s got a knack for putting his little hand up when he wants some pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say his long, gorgeous mane will need regular grooming to keep him healthy and handsome.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Fall storms put an end to wildfire season, LRAPA announces

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- As rain finally arrives after an unusually dry and hot October, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has lifted an air quality advisory and announced an end to fire season. According to LRAPA, rain over the October 21-23 weekend as well as a forecast of continued...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

911 outage in Springfield resolved

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The 911 network in Springfield temporarily suffered an outage, according to Springfield Police Department. SPD tweeted at 9:20 a.m. on October 26 that a 911 network outage was affecting their service area. The police department said this might affect residents' ability to call 911 in the event of an emergency. Police say to report to the police department or nearest fire station if you can't dial 911 in an emergency.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police make “largest fentanyl seizure in department history”

EUGENE, Ore. – About 18 pounds of fentanyl and several guns were seized after what at first appeared to be a routine traffic stop, the Eugene Police Department reported. According to EPD, at about 10:49 on October 19, an officer showed up at the intersection of east 11th Avenue and High Street for a welfare check on a driver who was allegedly slumped over the steering wheel at a stop light.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

One dead after rural Lebanon house fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A man perished in a house fire that destroyed the home and injured one other occupant late Saturday night, the Lebanon Fire District reports. According to LFD, the fire started in a double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon after dark on October 22. Firefighters said they responded to a 911 call from a person living in the home who escaped the fire, but reported there was one person and a dog stuck inside. Firefighters arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames, and officials said the incident commander quickly determined the house was too dangerous to send firefighters into.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

Pedestrian dies in hospital after morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman passed away Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle, Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 25 at about 6:30 a.m. officers responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 1500 block of Q Street. Officers said that upon arrival, they found a woman down on the side of the roadway, and they jumped to provide medical assistance until an ambulance arrived. Police said the woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not survive.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy