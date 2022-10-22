ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

How can I tell the difference between strep throat and COVID-19?

By Hazel Sanchez, Nexstar Media Wire, Craig Treadway, Aaron Feis, Allen Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5WPE_0ijDiiZL00

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again in some parts of the U.S., but what some think are symptoms of the coronavirus might actually be signs of strep throat.

Video: Man robs Woodside store at knifepoint

The two ailments share some common symptoms, including fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes.

Dr. Matthew Weissman of Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to share some helpful tips on identifying strep throat and how to treat it.

“The big problem with strep is that risk that if it’s untreated it can lead to other medical conditions, in particular rheumatic fever, which can cause all kinds of problems with your bones and joints and, most importantly, with your heart and heart valves,” he said. “So really important, if it is strep, to get antibiotics and to finish the full course of the antibiotics.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

1 dead, 6 injured in crash involving school bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:35 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. Emergency responders confirm that one person has died and six people were taken to a local hospital. The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured in Natchez shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on Tuesday, October 25. The shooting happened at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South just after 11:00 p.m. The Natchez Democrat reported an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside Troy Jones, […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Pike County bridge over I-55 closes after being hit

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bridge was closed in Pike County after it was hit on Sunday, October 23. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the Delaware Avenue bridge over Interstate 55 was struck, causing significant damage. They said the bridge will be closed to all traffic until the damage can […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Tupelo woman arrested for lottery scheme

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police arrested a woman in connection to a lottery scheme. Investigators said they were notified on Sept. 21 by the management at the Texaco on Barnes Crossing Road about an embezzlement case. According to management, 40-year-old Jessica Parker, of Tupelo, was suspected of embezzling funds and using her position in […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in shooting outside Laurel laundromat

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed in Natchez crash

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a car crash that left one woman dead on Sunday, October 23. The Natchez Democrat reported a 68-year-old woman was driving on Homochitto Street toward Orleans Street around 2:30 p.m. when she veered off the road into a concrete wall on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Natchez […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

How you can play Mississippi Lottery’s special holiday games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery is getting into the Christmas spirit! The Mississippi Lottery will launch the $uper $anta promotion, beginning November 1 and running through December 27. The first of eight random drawings will be held November 7. First-place prize winners in each drawing will win $10,000; second-place prize winners will receive […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Fatal officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Senatobia. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. near Gilmore Street on Sunday, October 23. According to MBI, the shooting involved Senatobia and Hernando police. Investigators said the suspect was fatally wounded. Once MBI completes their investigation, agents will […]
SENATOBIA, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy