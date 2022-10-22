Read full article on original website
Charles
3d ago
you won't even be able to buy a Castle in the sky so get yourself right with the Lord money won't get you in there guarantee it.
Reply(2)
5
Related
Did Anyone Win Powerball's $580M Jackpot on Saturday? Results Revealed
The Powerball numbers in the October 22 drawing were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and the Powerball was 18. The Power Play was 2X.
The Powerball Lottery Jackpot Is Over $600M & Here's How To Play For The Giant Prize
The U.S. Powerball jackpot has officially grown to an estimated $610 million prize ahead of Monday’s draw, and someone’s going to set a record when they win it. Lottery officials say the October 24 draw will be the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history -- if someone ends up winning it.
WFMZ-TV Online
One of two winning Mega Millions lottery tickets was sold in an area hard hit by Hurricane Ian
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida that was battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. The winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers, Florida, the...
Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Five states sending out checks worth up to $3,284 this month – how to claim the cash
FIVE states are sending up to $3,284 in direct payments to residents in October amid historic surpluses and inflation. Residents in Rhode Island, Alaska, Virginia, New York and California will get payments of up to $3,284 this month. The payments are a mix of rebates and inflation relief checks. Alaskans...
Daylight saving time: These states want to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen
Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution...
Why You Might Want to Stock Up on Butter Now in Minnesota
The holiday season is also baking season and there are several reports that say stocking up on butter now might be the thing to do here in Minnesota. While many aspects of our lives are getting back to normal, the pandemic is still making some things a little weird. Like those strange shortages of random products we sometimes still see (or, actually, don't see) on store shelves here in Rochester and across the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
WTOL-TV
4 people waking up as millionaires after Powerball drawing, jackpot hits $420M
WASHINGTON — Powerball's jackpot prize has toppled the $400 million mark as it continues a weekslong winless streak. Even so, people in several states are waking up as millionaires this morning. Three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota purchased winning tickets worth $1 million ahead of Monday night's drawing.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Walmart?
The retail giant's partnership with Electrify America means you can charge your EV in Walmart parking lots. Here's more about the service and how much it costs to charge an electric car at Walmart. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Car at Walmart? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
The Rock visits Mississippi trailer park where he lived as a teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took a trip down memory lane visiting the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi where he spent his teenage years. Bob Turner, the owner of the Lake View Trailer Park, posted pictures on his Facebook page of Johson with Walls Alderman and former wrestling manager Bruno Lauer also known […]
Powerball jackpot hits $700M after no one wins Monday’s top prize
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot swelled to $700 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history, the lottery said in a news release. Here are the latest updates:. Powerball jackpot swells to $700M. Update 12:07 p.m. EDT...
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022; Check your tickets
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $580 million with a cash option of $278.2 million, according to the Powerball website. It is the 10th largest Powerball drawing in the lottery's history (See chart below) and the 15th largest U.S. lottery ever. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 night...
Michigan Governor Whitmer Rapidly Losing Ground To Her Opponent Dixon
Republican candidate Tudor Dixon is now polling within one percentage point of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan in the state’s gubernatorial race, per a new poll. Dixon received 47.9% support while Whitmer received 48.4%, a difference of 0.5%, according to a poll from The Trafalgar Group. The small...
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
Sarah Rector, the black girl registered as 'white' because of her wealth
Sarah Rector, a black girl, was so rich that the Oklahoma legislature declared her ‘white’ a person. Sarah lived in a time when white Americans were terrified of the idea of a black person becoming rich and having power.
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $625 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play:...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1009M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 14