This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax ratesJ.R. HeimbignerLos Angeles, CA
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
247Sports
USC football: Lincoln Riley updates injury statuses of WR Jordan Addison, LB Eric Gentry
In USC football’s first loss of the season more than a week ago against Utah, the Trojans lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to leg injuries. Head coach Lincoln Riley updated both players’ statuses Monday, calling them "day to day," according to USC team reporter Keely Eure.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
USC Linebacker Played Through Gruesome Injury Without Telling Medical Staff
Football players often have to play through some pain. But one USC linebacker has reset the standard for toughness. According to Antonio Morales of The Athletic, USC head coach Lincoln Riley revealed Tuesday that, at one point earlier this season, linebacker Tuasivi Nomura suffered a compound ...
247Sports
Max Williams 'a rarity' for work ethic, foundation to push through two ACL tears
Before a reporter could ask another question following USC’s 41-28 win at Stanford Week 2, USC head coach Lincoln Riley interceded to compliment his starting free safety on his right side, fourth-year sophomore Max Williams. “This guy has been a warrior for us,” Riley said with great appreciation.
247Sports
WATCH: St. John Bosco five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei senior ISO film vs. JSerra and Orange Lutheran
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is closing his senior season out strong as the Braves inch closer to a CIF State Championship run in November. As a junior, Uiagalelei had 21 tackle, 6 for losses and 3 sacks. As a senior, Uiagalelei has more than...
Sources: UCLA Men’s Basketball Beats San Diego State in Scrimmage
Several outlets have leaked the score and stats of the Bruins’ secret preseason exhibition against the Aztecs.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
californiaglobe.com
From A ‘For Sure Victory’ To ‘The Tightest LA Mayoral Race In Years’
For Karen Bass and her supporters, the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral race wasn’t supposed to be like this. Back in September 2021, when Bass first entered the race 14 months ahead of election day, she came in knowing that there wouldn’t be many other strong candidates. Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, along with LA City Attorney Mike Feuer also declared, but they didn’t have nearly as much support or name recognition. The closest, de Leon, was 4 times as many points behind Bass in a February poll, with Bass having a commanding 32% lead with de Leon at 8%. Had those two gone in, Bass would already be doing her victory lap, as de Leon, thanks to the racist recording scandal, now has pretty much all of LA and President Joe Biden demanding his resignation.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Expanding in LA with Elevated Restaurant Group
Locations include Belmont Shores, Downey, Santa Fe Springs, and Whittier
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
LA mayor's race: Rep. Bass accuses Caruso of conning voters over his plan to fix homelessness
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass called Rick Caruso's homelessness housing plan a "con" that voters should not be fooled by.
2urbangirls.com
KJLH’s Front Page returns with new host Dawn Dai
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – KJLH has announced the return of the Front Page with new host Dawn Dai, a modern-day renaissance woman. The Detroit native is breaking barriers and setting new standards in radio, podcast and social media. A proud alumni of Howard University, Dawn got her start at WHUR-FM’s HD radio channels. Dawn has worked both in front and behind the scenes of radio and TV for brands including WBLS/WLIB (NY), Music Choice (NY), A. Smith & Co. Productions (CA), and iHeart Radio (CA) where she served as The Digital Content Producer and weekend “What’s Happenin’” host of the nationally syndicated “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Dawn is also known for her smooth velvet-toned voice, handling voiceover work for some of the biggest advertising campaigns in media.
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles reentry facility located in Las Vegas
A man who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles earlier this month has been apprehended in Las Vegas, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Jawan Richard Harris, 26 was arrested Monday afternoon by agents with the FBI’s Las Vegas Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force. Harris was reported missing from the Male […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
2urbangirls.com
Ex-Professor wins $10 million verdict against LA Community College District for wrongful termination
LOS ANGELES – A former English professor was awarded a $10 million verdict against the Los Angeles Community College District when the jury unanimously found she was wrongfully terminated after reporting sexual harassment claims that her employer failed to investigate. Dr. Sabrena Odom was a tenured professor at Los...
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
knock-la.com
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
On Sunday evening, a hit-and-run driver killed Bruce Phillips while he was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle near Ted Watkins Park. Phillips was married to Helen Jones, a longtime activist whose son, John Horton, died in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles in 2009. While law enforcement initially attributed Horton’s death to suicide, Horton’s medical report showed signs of severe physical trauma, prompting Jones to file a wrongful death lawsuit in 2015. The case was settled in 2016, and Jones received $2 million from Los Angeles County.
