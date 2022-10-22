Read full article on original website
The Cherokeean Herald
William E. (Billy) Watson
Our sweet Dad, William E. (Billy) Watson peacefully met his savior on Saturday October 22, 2022 with his wife of 69 years by his side. He was 89 years old. Billy was born March 29, 1933 in Maydelle, Texas to Dewey Jake and Marcelite Watson. He was the oldest of...
Two East Texas teachers honored at Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon
IRVING, Texas (KETK) – At the annual Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon, East Texas teachers Pydi Oliver and Catherine Jackson were selected as the Region 7 elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year. Pydi Oliver is a 3rd grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary school at Lindale ISD and was selected as the […]
Why One Tyler, TX Woman Rejects the Claim that: ‘People Just Don’t Want to Work!”
Some of us in East Texas feel a little baffled by the ongoing labor shortage in East Texas. However, one Tyler, TX woman rejects the claim that it's just because "people don't wanna work." There's a strong chance that by this juncture you've become familiar with the "Great Resignation." Wikipedia...
Mineola to host several events this Saturday
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Mineola is going to have a number of fun events happening this Saturday. The Iron Horse Car and Truck Show in downtown on Commerce and South Johnson Streets will have fun for the whole family from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Smith County TX N Scale model […]
I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now
Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
Here’s a look at this year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest was held on Saturday, here’s a look at what all went down there this year. “Love the peacefulness, the calm, the community and people come together. People work together. People want to build and help and make things happen.” Rhiannon Sibley, Owner of Blade […]
Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police. Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he […]
East Texas schools announce changes to football schedule due to weather
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas athletics programs have announced gameday changes due to impending weather on Friday. BECKVILLE Junior high & JV will play at Harleton on Wednesday 5 p.m. Varsity will host on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. BROWNSBORO Subvarsity, including Junior High, games will be played on Wednesday Varsity game on Thursday […]
KLTV
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an incident involving a crane at the Eastman Chemical Company in Longview, Monday. Captain Tyler Owen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was fatal and said deputies are at the scene. Kristin Parker with the Eastman...
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
Central Heights ISD cancels class Wednesday due to ‘increase in student illness’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Central Heights ISD in Nacogdoches announced that all students will have the day off on Wednesday due to a “large increase in student illness” during the first two days of the week. CHISD said that this allows custodial staff to focus on cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and common areas. Teachers and […]
inforney.com
Early voting: What's on the Smith County ballot and when, where to vote
Voters can begin casting ballots for the November general election with the start of early voting Monday. Smith County residents can vote in a variety of federal, state and local races and in a $179 million courthouse bond referendum. In the race to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert in the...
The Cherokeean Herald
Rusk football game moved to Thursday
Due to forecasts of heavy rain, the Rusk Eagles varsity football game has been moved up to 7:30 p m. Thursday, Oct. 27, RISD Superintendent Grey Burton announced Tuesday evening.
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
MySanAntonio
How four Texas university systems are pitching themselves as the best new home for Stephen F. Austin State University
For the past few months, Stephen F. Austin State University has been speed dating. The 11,300-student school in the East Texas Piney Woods has four suitors: The Texas A&M University System, The Texas State University System, The Texas Tech University System and the University of Texas System, all vying for a chance to have the university join their ranks.
LIST: The best haunted attractions to visit in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order. Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween. ATHENS If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. […]
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
UPDATE: Mount Pleasant Texas Fire Department announced Monday that Captain Bragg’s funeral service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant on Thursday Oct. 27. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the service starts at 11 a.m., according to Mount Pleasant Fire Department. MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department […]
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
