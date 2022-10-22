ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

The Cherokeean Herald

William E. (Billy) Watson

Our sweet Dad, William E. (Billy) Watson peacefully met his savior on Saturday October 22, 2022 with his wife of 69 years by his side. He was 89 years old. Billy was born March 29, 1933 in Maydelle, Texas to Dewey Jake and Marcelite Watson. He was the oldest of...
RUSK, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mineola to host several events this Saturday

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – The city of Mineola is going to have a number of fun events happening this Saturday. The Iron Horse Car and Truck Show in downtown on Commerce and South Johnson Streets will have fun for the whole family from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Smith County TX N Scale model […]
MINEOLA, TX
101.5 KNUE

I Remember When Tyler, Texas Wasn’t the Big City it is Now

Tyler was at one time a small town. It is not anymore. Tyler has a population over 100,000. Tyler is full of retail shops both locally owned and chain stores. Tyler is full of places to eat with almost every type of food from around the world. Tyler's only real weakness is entertainment. We need more places like Times Square Grand Slam. If you needed more proof that Tyler isn't a small town anymore, an aerial photo of Tyler at night from Ashley Gayle may be that proof.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Here’s a look at this year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest was held on Saturday, here’s a look at what all went down there this year. “Love the peacefulness, the calm, the community and people come together. People work together. People want to build and help and make things happen.” Rhiannon Sibley, Owner of Blade […]
BEN WHEELER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches names new Chief of Police

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced on Monday that their Assistant Chief of Police, Scott Weems, will become their new Chief of Police. Weems is a Nacogdoches native and Stephen F. Austin University graduate, according to Nacogdoches PD. He started his career with the department 28 years ago in 1994. Since then he […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
The Cherokeean Herald

Rusk football game moved to Thursday

Due to forecasts of heavy rain, the Rusk Eagles varsity football game has been moved up to 7:30 p m. Thursday, Oct. 27, RISD Superintendent Grey Burton announced Tuesday evening.
RUSK, TX
MySanAntonio

How four Texas university systems are pitching themselves as the best new home for Stephen F. Austin State University

For the past few months, Stephen F. Austin State University has been speed dating. The 11,300-student school in the East Texas Piney Woods has four suitors: The Texas A&M University System, The Texas State University System, The Texas Tech University System and the University of Texas System, all vying for a chance to have the university join their ranks.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: The best haunted attractions to visit in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As the spooky season settles upon us, it’s important to have all your Halloween plans set in order. Your spooky plans are sure to scare if you visit these scariest of places this Halloween. ATHENS If you want something apparitional in Athens, Hallowed Grounds Haunt Park is the place to go. […]
ATHENS, TX

