How to Watch: Virginia Tech vs. No. 24 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Over the last three weeks, NC State has gone from a 5-1 team with an outside shot of still making the ACC Championship game to a program with a backup QB leading the way and a devastating loss at Syracuse. Not only did the Wolfpack struggle to push the pace at all offensively, it had zero touchdowns the entire game -- the first time that has happened with Tim Beck as the offensive coordinator.
VTScoop Game Predictions: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. NC State

Virginia Tech returns to action on Thursday night after spending the previous week on BYE. The Hokies will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to take on NC State in a cross-division ACC contest. Virginia Tech enters the contest on a four-game skid after losing to West Virginia, North Carolina, Pittsburgh...
Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball

As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
