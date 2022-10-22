RALEIGH, N.C. -- Over the last three weeks, NC State has gone from a 5-1 team with an outside shot of still making the ACC Championship game to a program with a backup QB leading the way and a devastating loss at Syracuse. Not only did the Wolfpack struggle to push the pace at all offensively, it had zero touchdowns the entire game -- the first time that has happened with Tim Beck as the offensive coordinator.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO