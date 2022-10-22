ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How can I tell the difference between strep throat and COVID-19?

By Allen Levine, Hazel Sanchez, Nexstar Media Wire, Craig Treadway, Aaron Feis
 3 days ago

NEW YORK ( PIX11 ) — Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again in some parts of the U.S., but what some think are symptoms of the coronavirus might actually be signs of strep throat.

The two ailments share some common symptoms, including fever, headache, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes.

Dr. Matthew Weissman of Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to share some helpful tips on identifying strep throat and how to treat it.

“The big problem with strep is that risk that if it’s untreated it can lead to other medical conditions, in particular rheumatic fever, which can cause all kinds of problems with your bones and joints and, most importantly, with your heart and heart valves,” he said. “So really important, if it is strep, to get antibiotics and to finish the full course of the antibiotics.”

