Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
KBTX.com
Aggies return to Kyle Field riding first three game losing streak since 2014
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aggie football team was hoping to start the second half of their season with their ninth straight win over South Carolina in the series. Instead they got off to a brutal start at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday night and suffered a 30-24 loss. Two...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Shutout Opponents on the Final Day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The final day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational saw the Aggie women’s tennis team win all eight matches of singles play against Arkansas and Utah at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday. Starting the show against the Razorbacks, No. 58 Mary Stoiana defeated Indianna...
KBTX.com
Park Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel on Monday. Park has led the Aggies to the No. 3 spot in the Golfstat.com team rankings and paces the team with a 71.44 stroke average. The Carrollton, Texas, native began the year with a third-place finish at the Carmel Cup and followed it with a tied-for-fifth performance at the “Mo” Morial Invitational, which the Maroon & White won on its home course.
KBTX.com
Senior Day Ends with 1-1 Draw against Missouri
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The five Texas A&M seniors Kenna Caldwell, Katie Smith, Jai Smith, Ali Russell and Natalie Yoo were recognized prior to the match for Senior Day. It also marked the final regular season match on Ellis Field for graduate Karlina Sample.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Drops Sunday Match Versus No. 16 Kentucky
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped Sunday match against No. 16 Kentucky (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24) at Reed Arena. Elena Karakasi was at the forefront for the Maroon & White (11-10, 3-7 SEC) as she registered her 30th career double-double with 35 assists and 13 digs. Caroline Meuth led A&M in kills with 13, while adding 13 digs. Logan Lednicky had another strong day as she registered her fifth career double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Lauren Hogan and Molly Brown were the defensive standouts for the Aggies, Hogan registered a season-high 24 digs, while Brown had a career-high nine blocks.
KBTX.com
College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
KBTX.com
Johnson Named Thorpe Award Semifinalist
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon. Johnson is one of the elite tacklers in the SEC and a veteran leader in the Aggie secondary. The East...
KBTX.com
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: College Station student takes first place at Texas Junior Academy of Sciences
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School senior Kyler Larsen placed first in the Medicine and Health/Behavioral and Social Sciences category and the Natural Science Division of the Texas Junior Academy of Sciences at Texas A&M University. After taking first place, he earned an invitation to present at...
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the ballot for College Station City Council Place 2, to serve a four-year term, David Levine and William Wright are going head to head for the position. David Levine moved to the Bryan-College Station area back in 2008 from Houston and is now the...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
KBTX.com
Caldwell business shares some fall-inspired recipes
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the season of getting together, which means preparing dishes for your holiday spreads will happen more often. Melissa Brune, the owner of Lissa’s Sip & Shop in Caldwell, joined BVTM to share some fall-inspired recipes. Brune made fall bruschetta, pumpkin cookies and bacon...
KBTX.com
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies holds groundbreaking for expansion
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -It’s only the beginning when it comes to an upcoming expansion project that offers advanced therapy and vaccine manufacturing capacity, according to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $1.5 million dollars was extended to FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in December 2021. Fast forward...
KBTX.com
Prepping Brazos Valley students for the future, school districts host College & Career Fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s never too early to start thinking about and preparing for your future. That’s why counseling teams from the Bryan and College Station Independent School Districts hosted a College & Career Night. The free event Monday night was at the Brazos Center in Bryan. The...
KBTX.com
Tap into your creative side with upcoming events at Texas A&M University Art Galleries
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Art Galleries has a number of upcoming events that will give you the chance to let your creativity flow. The first event is the Skeleton Fairy Workshop, happening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25. Drawing spooktacular inspiration from the fairies of the Runyon Collection, you can drop into the Forsyth Galleries to create a tiny skeleton fairy.
KBTX.com
Keep your home rodent, insect free this fall season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is here and as the leaves change color and the weather cools down that could bring insects and rodents into your home. The Three sat down with Brian Binford of Binford Insect Control to find out how you can spot rodents in your home this season.
KBTX.com
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
KBTX.com
Happy and healed animals returning to the wild
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation is to take in injured or orphaned animals and return them back to the wild, happy and healthy. From owls to opossums and even a flying squirrel, the team at Paws and Claws is working to rescue, rehab, and release all species of wildlife back to their homes safe and sound.
KBTX.com
Jones Crossing hosts inaugural Fall Fest to bring community together
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Jones Crossing Shopping Center in College Station hosted its inaugural Fall Fest Sunday afternoon. The family-friendly event was held in the shopping center’s courtyard and featured pumpkin and face painting, games, live music, a photo booth, and more. Kids and parents also participated in a...
Comments / 0