On Saturday, October 22nd, a group gathered for the first in a series of three fall workshops at the Arboretum at Starin Park to learn more about trees, the arboretum there and the history of the Salisbury and Chopp Arboreta on the campus of UW-Whitewater. Jim Nies, Vice Chair of the Whitewater Urban Forestry Commission and Wes Enterline, Director of the UW-Whitewater Sustainability Office presented histories of and stories about all three of these outdoor classrooms. They then led the group through some exercises such a tree identification game, estimating the age of a tree while it’s still standing and growing, and also estimating the height of a tree. It was very interesting and fun was had by all! It was a beautiful fall day to be out at the park!

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO