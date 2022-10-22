Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Badger Herald
Football: Four Badgers enter transfer portal as Jim Leonhard era begins
A flurry of now-former Badger football players have entered the transfer portal following former head coach Paul Chryst’s dismissal Sunday, Oct. 2. After a disastrous 34–10 blowout to former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema’s Illinois Fighting Illini, UW athletic director Chris McIntosh decided that was the breaking point for the underperforming Badgers as he fired Chryst the next day.
WATCH: Wisconsin guard Isaac Lindsey surprised with a scholarship
Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff awarded sophomore walk-on Isaac Lindsey with a scholarship for the 2022-2023 season.
whitewaterbanner.com
UW-W’s Courtney Day Named Judy Kruckman Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete
Editor’s note: The following announcement was published on the WIAC website. University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Courtney Day has been selected the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Judy Kruckman Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete Award. A senior from Oshkosh, Wis. (North), Day boasts a 4.00 grade point...
whitewaterbanner.com
Local Students Awarded UW-W Scholarships for 2022-2023
Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. UW-Whitewater awards more than $2.5 million in scholarships for 2022-2023. The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2022-23 academic year. Whitewater, WI 53190 – Ashley Afah, who...
WBAY Green Bay
UW campus vandalized prior to conservative commentator’s visit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison students and staff awoke Monday morning to find Memorial Union and other locations around campus vandalized with spraypainted graffiti as well as messages opposing the impending visit by conservative commentator Matt Walsh. Some of the messages, such as “Dude, Go Away” and “Hey, UW, the...
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
KCRG.com
Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin
Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
whitewaterbanner.com
First Arboretum at Starin Park Workshop a Success
On Saturday, October 22nd, a group gathered for the first in a series of three fall workshops at the Arboretum at Starin Park to learn more about trees, the arboretum there and the history of the Salisbury and Chopp Arboreta on the campus of UW-Whitewater. Jim Nies, Vice Chair of the Whitewater Urban Forestry Commission and Wes Enterline, Director of the UW-Whitewater Sustainability Office presented histories of and stories about all three of these outdoor classrooms. They then led the group through some exercises such a tree identification game, estimating the age of a tree while it’s still standing and growing, and also estimating the height of a tree. It was very interesting and fun was had by all! It was a beautiful fall day to be out at the park!
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group
Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
Memorial Union, Alumni Park vandalized with messages criticizing conservative commentator
Multiple landmarks on the UW-Madison campus -- including Memorial Union -- were covered in graffiti early morning Monday with messages protesting a conservative commentator who was set to speak on campus later that day.
CBS 58
Bonfire explosion victim from Brookfield returning home
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A victim of the Shawano County bonfire explosion is recovering closer to home. Lily Koellner, a Brookfield native, appeared at the Brookfield Central high school playoff football game tonight. We're told she is between surgeries but could be ready to rest at home this weekend.
Protesters decry film by Matt Walsh screened at UW as transphobic; conservative commentator takes aim at campus leadership
MADISON, Wis. — The presence of conservative commentator Matt Walsh on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday attracted hundreds of students and community members in and around Memorial Union – though not all fans of his. Dozens protested his visit and the film he was screening as transphobic and harmful. “They are certainly feeling unheard and unprotected and uncared for,...
whitewaterbanner.com
Fort Atkinson’s Got Talent!
Editor’s note: The following announcement was provided by Fort Atkinson Community Theatre. Join us for a night of extraordinary talent! Fort Atkinson Community Theatre (FACT) is thrilled to be hosting our first talent show, which celebrates performers of all ages from Fort Atkinson and beyond. Singing, dancing, drama, and comedy – there’s a little something for everyone! Families are encouraged to attend.
Wisconsin in Exclusive Club. Chosen for Rare Show with Country Legend
I seem to remember hearing more than once over the past 10 to 15 years that the last time you could see the "King of Country" live on tour was about to happen. And according to our friends at The Boot, it was just over a decade ago (September 26, 2012) that George Strait announced he was "retiring from touring."
Wisconsin Hunter Takes Down State’s First Bow-Killed Elk in at Least 140 Years
An archer has officially taken Wisconsin’s first bow-killed elk in at least 140 years. Per reports, Dan Evenson of Cambridge, Wisconsin shot the 6-by-7 bull in the Clam Lake area. He made the amazing shot on Oct. 15 in the Clam Lake area after drawing one of only three elk tags awarded in a state lottery. The lottery garnered more than 25,000 applications.
shepherdexpress.com
Remembering the 41 Twin, Milwaukee’s Last Permanent Drive-In
It’s been 20 years since the double-sided screen tower of the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater (known to most Milwaukeeans as the 41 Twin) tumbled down as developers made way for a sparkling new Northwestern Mutual campus on 27th and Drexel, in Franklin. The 41 Twin opened July 1, 1948,...
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
wearegreenbay.com
Culver’s or Chick-fil-A? Study shows which fast-food chain tops Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wondering what the top-rated fast-food chain is in the state of Wisconsin? A study from SavingSpot, a website designed to find better ways to budget and manage money, found several interesting statistics. According to the study, the top-rated fast food chain in the state of Wisconsin is...
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
Comments / 0