Hot pink: Fabulous fuchsia is back in bloom this autumn

Congratulations if you bought into the trend early; feel smug in the knowledge you were an early adopter. Restyle that spring piece for colder weather with some clever layering: slip a fine-knit rollneck under a silk blouse or dress, then add boots and a coat. If you’re not ready to jump straight in with a statement pink coat – Reserved have an excellent one (£119) – look for a coat with an accent of pink. Never Fully Dressed’s khaki and fuchsia combo (1, below) is a winner. If a punchy pink dress seems a step too far, look for one with a print. Whistles’s pink snake-print (£189) adds a twist to a solid block of pink and plays with the animal-print trend.

The best way to pare back the trend is add fuchsia as a highlight. From Mango’s block-heel shoes (7), and Zara’s cascading bead earrings (£15.99) to River Island’s asymmetric bag (6), one hot-pink accessory is the perfect addition to a black dress or denim look. If you’re looking to invest in a designer bag, shop about for the best price, and look for 10%-off deals (well worth having on big-ticket items) by signing up to website newsletters. When it comes to styling, experiment with contrasting colours, 1980s style, and try red and pink together, like Mango’s supersize houndstooth print sweater (£49.99). Add a modern update to this trend by layering different fabrics. Try fluffy wool with fuchsia denim or corduroy: Whistles’s oversized Lucie shirt in corduroy (2), works layered open over a jumper or tucked into a wide-leg trouser. And if you’re thinking you’ll sit out fuchsia for another season, July 2023 sees the release of the Barbie movie, so pink’s popularity is set to hold fast beyond AW22.

Photograph: Stacey Osborne

1. Khaki and fuchsia coat, £159, neverfullydressed.co.uk

2. Shirt, £79, whistles.com

3. Bag, £586.50, Marni (atterley.com)

4. Earrings, £65, Auree (libertylondon.com)

5. Trousers, £32.99, zara.com

6. Bag, £15, riverisland.com

7. Shoes, £59.99, mango.com

Photograph: Camera:3

8. Cord jacket, £60, monki.com

9. Hat, £65, essentiel-antwerp.com

10. Scarf, £49, mintvelvet.co.uk

