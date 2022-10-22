Read full article on original website
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Big Ten announces 2023 conference schedule
The Big Ten released their finalized 2023 conference football schedule Wednesday. With USC and UCLA set to join the conference in 2024, the Big Ten opted to keep the East and West divisions intact for the 2023 season before realigning the divisions — or eliminating them altogether — the following year to account for their new members.
fox9.com
Gophers lose at Penn State 45-17: The good, the bad & the ugly
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football season appears to be at a crossroads with five games to play. The Gophers dropped to 4-3 on the season, and 1-3 in Big Ten play after Saturday’s 45-17 loss at Penn State. The Nittany Lions pulled away after a 21-0 third quarter, and never looked back. Minnesota has now lost three straight, and any hopes of contending in the Big Ten West are fading fast.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: RoWINg to Rutgers - Opponent Preview
Losers of three straight, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1:30 p.m. CT at Huntington Bank Stadium. Head coach Greg Schiano fired offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson six games into the season after Rutgers lost, 14-13, to Nebraska. It was the Scarlet Knights’ third straight loss and the offense had averaged 11 points per game during that stretch.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: The Monday Perspective is OK with having feelings
Saturday night’s 45-17 loss at Penn State was a rough one. Not that most Gopher fans were expecting a win, but sometimes the nature of how they lost, along with losses piling up over the last month can make things feel worse. I’m here to tell you, it is...
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash
A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
wizmnews.com
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen debated this week for the second time. The two clashed over abortion, violent crime, a scandal involving $250 million stolen from a pandemic food-aid program and opioids. It was their only televised debate of the campaign,...
Why did recent rains result in dirty cars?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Waking up to rain overnight was a welcomed sight for so many of us. But what wasn't welcomed was seeing how dirty our cars were after the storm. So why was everything dirtier after it rained? Good Question.The dust was actually from the central plains, where they've had strong winds just like us the past couple of days.Luigi Romolo is a Minnesota State Climatologist. He explained the phenomenon to WCCO's Heather Brown."When it rains, dust get kicked up by the wind that precedes the rainfall, especially when you have a thunderstorm," Romolo said.That dust then mixes with rain."It...
740thefan.com
Jensen criticizes Walz over Harris visit
MINNEAPOLIS – Republican challenger Scott Jensen blasted Governor Tim Walz for Saturday’s Twin Cities fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris. Jensen said, during the George Floyd riots, the vice president endorsed a Minnesota group that later bailed a repeat felon out of jail, who then killed a passenger on a light rail platform in downtown Saint Paul.
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Fiery Crash on Freeway Claims Life of Minnesota Man
Burnsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash on a freeway in the Twin Cities has taken the life of a Lakeville man. The State Patrol incident reports says 56-year-old David Enright was traveling south on I-35W in Burnsville near Buck Hill when he veered off the road to the right. His vehicle then entered the ditch, hit the sound barrier and started on fire around 4:30 Sunday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
Minneapolis struggles to recruit cops
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring...
mprnews.org
'There's so much at stake': VP Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms
With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz. Harris’ first appearance was in St. Paul for the midday discussion at Metro...
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
Family and friends celebrate Ladavionne Garrett’s 12th birthday after boy survived shooting
MINNEAPOLIS — “Every day is something new, something different with him,” said Sharrie Jennings. Jennings is Ladavionne Garrett Jr.'s grandmother. “Monday, he will be 12 years old. We’re celebrating his birthday today. He goes to PT, OT, speech. He’s moving his body a lot more. He’s making noises and sounds now,” said Jennings.
George Floyd Demonstrators to be Paid $700K in Four Separate Settlements Over Police Excessive Force
The city of Minneapolis has been required to pay more than $700,000 to demonstrators because of the police using excessive force during protests over the death of George Floyd. Members of the Minneapolis city council approved the four separate settlements Thursday, with the largest award issued to a group of...
fox9.com
Hennepin Sheriff David Hutchinson takes on critics, media and DFL
(FOX 9) - In a candid podcast interview last week, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked broadly about his drunk driving crash, allegations he created a hostile work environment, DFL politics and the mental health of law enforcement. "I think the DFL has changed. I’ve changed my perspective. A lot...
fox9.com
Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked. Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and...
Man "accidentally" shoots himself at Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park
The Brooklyn Park Police Department released information Monday about a shooting at the Twin Cities Corn Maze in Brooklyn Park. Initial information provided indicate that a man may have “accidently shot himself while attending the event”.
