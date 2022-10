The Boilermakers head to the bye salty, having lost an opportunity to gain a half game on Illinois in the race for a Big Ten West title. Purdue lost in all-too-familiar fashion at Wisconsin Saturday, being man-handled by the Badgers to the tune of a 35-24 loss, which broke a 4-game winning streak. However, not all is lost; Purdue still controls its destiny in the West, as it can sweep its final 4 games in November to earn itself a ticket to the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO