The NCAA transfer portal was perhaps the hottest it’s ever been after the 2022 season, with countless big-name players switching collegiate teams. The breakup of the core of the Maryland Terrapins, who failed to meet the lofty expectations they set for themselves prior to 2022, made particularly big waves, with star guard Ashley Owusu’s choice to leave the program for Virginia Tech a move that could very well change the regular-season outcomes of both the Big Ten and the ACC.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO