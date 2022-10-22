ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

CBS 42

1 dead, 6 injured in Louisiana crash involving school bus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:35 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. Emergency responders confirm that one person has died and six people were taken to a local hospital. The […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice

A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized

Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
LAFAYETTE, LA
