Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Family loses pets, home in Louisiana fire Sunday morning
A family is now without a home and grieving the loss of their pets, after a fire in New Orleans' 7th Ward Sunday (Oct.23) morning.
1 dead, 6 injured in Louisiana crash involving school bus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning around 6:35 a.m. The two-vehicle crash happened on Florida and Wooddale boulevards. Emergency responders confirm that one person has died and six people were taken to a local hospital. The […]
One person dies in Monday night crash
Troopers say the accident happened at the intersection of U.S. 167 and Bourque Road Monday night at around 8 p.m.
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Three victims were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday night.
Inmate Escapes from Lafayette Ochsner Medical Center
An inmate in the custody of the Lafayette Sheriff's Department escaped custody while at a hospital.
Video shows handcuffed prisoner escape hospital custody in Lafayette
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are still searching for a 22-year-old female inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General
LPSO: Inmate escapes from Lafayette General
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.
Road Closed as Louisiana State Police, Hazmat Work Gas Line Leak Near Opelousas
Louisiana State Police are working with hazmat crews and St. Landry Parish officials.
Lafayette Police Make Multiple Arrests in Dozens of Car Burglaries at Local Hotels
Detectives with Lafayette Police have arrested two men for a rash of auto burglaries over the last few months. 19-year-old Jeremiah Norris, 19, of Lafayette was arrested on October 19 and charged with 42 counts of Simple Burglary of an Auto. On Wednesday, a week later, they also arrested Rayshan Norbert, 18, of Lafayette on 14 counts.
UPDATE: Missing teen located
If you have seen this young man, or you know where he is, you are asked to call Carencro Police at 337-896-6132.
One person injured in Lafayette shooting
Police are asking for information from the public to help solve the crime. The victim is a juvenile, police say.
Lafayette Business is Asking for the Community's Help
Caroline & Company posted on their Facebook page yesterday that they needed help from the community.
Breaux Bridge Woman Dies in Crash on Highway 167
Another fatal crash has happened in Acadiana. Between Friday night and Sunday night, five people died in crashes investigated by Louisiana State Troopers in Acadiana. Another crash last night makes six deaths in four days. Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard...
Lafayette Mother Recalls Violent Kidnapping From Her Home, Cop Who Unknowingly Saved Her Life on ’48 Hours’
Lafayette, Louisiana was featured on a recent episode of '48 Hours' as Schanda Handley recounted events before and after a violent kidnapping for the first time since the harrowing incident unfolded back in 2017. Handley and her daughter Isabella sat with CBS Lead Correspondent David Begnaud and "48 Hours" to...
theadvocate.com
Breaux Bridge woman killed in crash between Lafayette and Maurice
A Breaux Bridge woman was killed in a Monday night crash between Lafayette and Maurice. Tylor Nicole Girard, 24, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Veloster east on Bourque Road when she failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the path of a 2007 Dodge Dakota driving south on U.S. 167, Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
UPDATE: Warrants issued for two suspects in Monday night Abbeville shooting
Three people were wounded in the shooting, which happened near the intersection of S. St. Charles and Ninth streets.
Lafayette Shooting Leaves 1 Young Person Hospitalized
Another shooting in Lafayette has landed someone in the hospital and police are trying to figure out who is the culprit. It's been a violent year in Lafayette and Acadiana as armed robberies, shootings, and homicides have been prevalent since the COVID restrictions began getting lifted. That trend continued in Lafayette overnight.
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
The victim and suspect in this morning's homicide on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette have been identified
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
Acadia deputies looking for runaway
The 16-year-old left home in September. She's believed to be in the Kinder area. If you know where she is, call APSO or local law enforcement
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0