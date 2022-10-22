Read full article on original website
MYERS: WVU still at a loss
Storm clouds are brewing over Morgantown. West Virginia fans in 2019 were asked to Trust the Climb. But what we are seeing instead is a crash through the floor to the basement of the Big 12. You know, the place that was formerly occupied by Kansas for the last 10 years. But they have departed, leaving only a few random Jayhawk feathers to be found. It is ours for the moment.
Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
Walter Jeffrey “Jeff” Fox
Walter Jeffrey “Jeff” Fox, 61, of West Union, W.Va., departed this life Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. Funeral, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, McCullough Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro with Evangelist Terry Jones officiating. Burial, West Union Masonic near Crystal Lake. Visitation, 5 – 8 p.m. Friday.
Man charged in parts thefts at Hino facility
PARKERSBURG — A Fairmont man has been arraigned for the alleged theft of a number of parts from trucks at the Hino facility in Parkersburg. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was arraigned last week before Wood County Magistrate Robin Waters on charges of illegal entry and 37 counts of grand larceny.
Justice again warns against Amendment 2
MOUNDSVILLE — With two weeks until the Nov. 8 general election, Gov. Jim Justice spoke before a small crowd in Marshall County against Amendment 2, which he described as “backwards” for the people of the Mountain State. He also believes that his statewide tour warning people about...
