Storm clouds are brewing over Morgantown. West Virginia fans in 2019 were asked to Trust the Climb. But what we are seeing instead is a crash through the floor to the basement of the Big 12. You know, the place that was formerly occupied by Kansas for the last 10 years. But they have departed, leaving only a few random Jayhawk feathers to be found. It is ours for the moment.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO