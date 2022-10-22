Read full article on original website
WCAX
Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney, the keeper of the leaf people, has run the one-woman show for nearly two decades. Just like magic, they appear each September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for...
Colchester Sun
Two men, a dog and a skeleton army work to aid the food insecure with their spooky display in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — An army of carefully placed skeletons, werewolves and spiders guard bins at the end of Cushing road that are open to donations for those in need. . Growing up, Nathan O’Connor was food insecure. He and his mom would utilize the food shelves and now as an adult, he wants to ensure others who are in the same position have access to food.
U.S. Coffee Championships Preliminary Competition Comes to Vermont
Coffee pros from around the country converge on Chittenden County this weekend to test their tasting, barista and latte art skills in the first stage of qualification for a prestigious national coffee competition. From Friday, October 28, through Sunday, October 30, Brio Coffeeworks in Burlington and Uncommon Coffee in Essex...
Old North End block party celebrates youth education
"There’s so much hope for us in our youth.”
Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu
After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
Celebrating the North Country’s haunted history at first annual ParaCon
The Dark Waters Paranormal Convention offered psychic readings, live music and a costume party.
John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign
The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
montpelierbridge.org
Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend
Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
newyorkalmanack.com
Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel History Program On Tuesday
The Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA) have announced “Lest We Forget – The Story of the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel,” a program with Kate Chilton and Helen Nerska, set for Tuesday, October 25th, at the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel. The Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel is described by many as the...
vtcynic.com
Over the counter cannabis: How dispensaries are changing UVM drug culture
Retail cannabis sales began in Vermont for consumers aged 21 and older Oct. 1. On the first day of sales, UVM students and area residents flocked to newly-opened Burlington dispensaries to get in on legal weed. For some, it was a week-long trend, and for others, an opportunity to permanently...
Snow Sports-Themed Lounge and Bar Coming to Burlington
J Levinthal, 50, has been a trailblazer in ski design since he started LINE Skis in 1995. He founded the online ski company J Skis in 2013. "Our customers constantly ask us if they can visit when they come into town," Levinthal said. Now they can visit — and have...
mountainlake.org
“War of the Worlds” lands in the North Country
North Country radio listeners may enjoy a unique treat this Halloween night. WNBZ-FM and Adirondack Regional Theatre present a special version of the sci-fi radio play “War of the Worlds,” based on the book by H.G. Wells. This time, the Martians land in the AuSable Chasm area of Clinton County.
mynbc5.com
Driver who got tractor-trailer stuck on Notch road cited for cocaine possession
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — A commercial driver who got stuck on the Notch road on Tuesday is scheduled to appear in court for cocaine possession in addition to receiving a hefty fine for failing to heed warning signs along the roadway. Vermont State Police said 31-year-old Kevin Foster of Philadelphia...
Barton Chronicle
A successful hunt
Fifteen-year-old Garrett Perron shows off the deer he bagged during youth hunting weekend. The Barton youth shot the 149-pound doe in Glover. His uncle Shawn Perron accompanied Garrett and was clearly proud of his nephew’s accomplishment. Photo courtesy of Dan Perron.
Tesla Plans to Open Its First Vermont Dealership in South Burlington
Electric car manufacturer Tesla hopes to open its first Vermont dealership in a former grocery store in South Burlington. But zoning for the former Hannaford property, which has been vacant for four years, does not allow auto sales, a designation reserved for properties with frontage directly on the busy Shelburne Road corridor.
WCAX
North Country hospital CEO resigns
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of the North Country Hospital in Newport has resigned following a no-confidence vote by medical staff and a growing number of vacancies. CEO Brian Nall made the announcement Monday he is officially resigning. Former medical staff told WCAX that management decisions had created an unsafe work environment and pushed many people to leave their positions. As of last Friday, there were 100 open positions listed on the hospital’s website.
adirondackalmanack.com
What’s in a name: Jabe Pond
My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
sbmonthly.com
CHAMBERWISE: GETTING THEM HERE AND BRINGING THEM BACK
The North Country Chamber has the privilege of serving as the Tourism Promotion Agency for Clinton County and as an I Love NY partner with the state. In this capacity, our Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a division of the Chamber, carries out an active and diverse marketing effort each year. Last month, we approved and presented to the Clinton County Legislature our comprehensive plans for 2023.
WCAX
Tesla banking on zoning change to open 1st Vt. dealership in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on proposed zoning changes that could bring a Telsa dealership to the city. South Burlington officials say the popular EV manufacturer approached them earlier this year about a zoning change for the former Hannafords property off of Route 7 which is now occupied by Spirit Halloween.
vtcynic.com
I slept six hours a night my first year of college, here’s how you can avoid that
Getting good sleep in college is hard, and it’s even more so on campus. My first year at UVM, I slept horrendously. I’d shut my blinds but nothing could stop the glaring Wilks/Davis/Wing parking lot lights from shining through, keeping me up far too late at night. Improving...
