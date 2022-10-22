ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Meet the woman behind Route 7′s ‘leaf people’

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The leaf people are a tradition in Shelburne on and off since 1997. Gracie Pinney, the keeper of the leaf people, has run the one-woman show for nearly two decades. Just like magic, they appear each September throughout Shelburne and Route 7, a welcome sight for...
SHELBURNE, VT
Colchester Sun

Two men, a dog and a skeleton army work to aid the food insecure with their spooky display in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION — An army of carefully placed skeletons, werewolves and spiders guard bins at the end of Cushing road that are open to donations for those in need. . Growing up, Nathan O’Connor was food insecure. He and his mom would utilize the food shelves and now as an adult, he wants to ensure others who are in the same position have access to food.
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Jr’s Original in Winooski Brings Back Its Italian Menu

After three months of offering Cantonese-style dishes as Jr's Original Peking Duck House, Bogdan Andreescu's Winooski restaurant has returned to its Italian roots and old name, Jr's Original. The eatery, which first opened at 348 Main Street in November 2018, closed last week for a reset. It reopened on Monday with its original menu of pasta, pizza and Italian American classics, which is also offered at chef-owner Andreescu's second location, Jr's Williston, at 32 Cottonwood Drive.
WINOOSKI, VT
VTDigger

John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign

The Brookfield farmer, attorney and 2020 gubernatorial candidate is taking on Sen. Mark MacDonald, D-Orange, who’s held the post for decades. Redistricting, Klar’s digital footprint and MacDonald’s health have contributed to a hotly contested race. Read the story on VTDigger here: John Klar brings the culture wars to Orange County Senate campaign.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Wheels for Warmth Tire Sale Set for This Weekend

Because heating costs have risen dramatically, central Vermont’s annual tire recycle and resale program, Wheels for Warmth, is gearing up for a busy weekend raising funds to help heat Vermonters’ homes. The Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises money for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and...
BARRE, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel History Program On Tuesday

The Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA) have announced “Lest We Forget – The Story of the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel,” a program with Kate Chilton and Helen Nerska, set for Tuesday, October 25th, at the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel. The Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel is described by many as the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mountainlake.org

“War of the Worlds” lands in the North Country

North Country radio listeners may enjoy a unique treat this Halloween night. WNBZ-FM and Adirondack Regional Theatre present a special version of the sci-fi radio play “War of the Worlds,” based on the book by H.G. Wells. This time, the Martians land in the AuSable Chasm area of Clinton County.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Barton Chronicle

A successful hunt

Fifteen-year-old Garrett Perron shows off the deer he bagged during youth hunting weekend. The Barton youth shot the 149-pound doe in Glover. His uncle Shawn Perron accompanied Garrett and was clearly proud of his nephew’s accomplishment. Photo courtesy of Dan Perron.
BARTON, VT
WCAX

North Country hospital CEO resigns

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The CEO of the North Country Hospital in Newport has resigned following a no-confidence vote by medical staff and a growing number of vacancies. CEO Brian Nall made the announcement Monday he is officially resigning. Former medical staff told WCAX that management decisions had created an unsafe work environment and pushed many people to leave their positions. As of last Friday, there were 100 open positions listed on the hospital’s website.
adirondackalmanack.com

What’s in a name: Jabe Pond

My first opportunity to paddle on Jabe Pond was while I was doing some summer loon research, recording and observing loon behaviors. The pond was then, and is still, an interesting and rewarding paddle. The loons were quite cooperative. That summer I found their nesting site and observed them socializing, incubating their eggs, caring for their two chicks; teaching them to fish; to avoid predators; eventually fledge and fly south. At times fellow loons visited from Lake George (especially when the lake was well peopled). Over the duration of the summer I often saw ducks, osprey, deer, turtles, an occasional Bald Eagle and other wildlife. I even saw paw prints of a bear in the sand.
HAGUE, NY
sbmonthly.com

CHAMBERWISE: GETTING THEM HERE AND BRINGING THEM BACK

The North Country Chamber has the privilege of serving as the Tourism Promotion Agency for Clinton County and as an I Love NY partner with the state. In this capacity, our Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a division of the Chamber, carries out an active and diverse marketing effort each year. Last month, we approved and presented to the Clinton County Legislature our comprehensive plans for 2023.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Tesla banking on zoning change to open 1st Vt. dealership in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on proposed zoning changes that could bring a Telsa dealership to the city. South Burlington officials say the popular EV manufacturer approached them earlier this year about a zoning change for the former Hannafords property off of Route 7 which is now occupied by Spirit Halloween.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy