valpo.life
LADIES NIGHT IN THE SOUTH SHORE ARTS GIFT SHOP
South Shore Arts is excited to announce a Ladies Night, Holiday Market, on Thursday, November 3, from 4-7pm. The Ladies night will take place in the South Shore Arts Gift Shop and Gallery located at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN. Enjoy an evening...
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, October 27 – 31
Halloween weekend has finally arrived, which means there will be plenty of chances to show off your costume, collect candy, and spend time with friends and family. With costume contests, Halloween races for a good cause, and trick or treat parties, there is something for everyone!. Take a look at...
hometownnewsnow.com
Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
valpo.life
Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Little Black Dress Fashion Show & Boutique raises funds for community programs & initiatives
The thrifty fashionistas of Northwest Indiana gathered at Avalon Manor on Thursday evening to take part in Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s bi-annual Little Black Dress Fashion Show and Boutique. Hosted once early in the year in South Bend, and once in the fall in Merrillville, the event sees Goodwill...
valpotorch.com
Off-season farmers market offers fresh produce, artwork
Starting Oct. 23, students and the Valpo community will get a surprise when they walk into Uptown Café. Debuting for the first time this year at Uptown, The Off-Season Market offers fresh produce and hand-made art to the greater Valpo community in the winter as a way to emulate the feel of outdoor summer farmers markets. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can stop by, especially students with Uptown Café only a block away from campus.
valpo.life
Fran “Auntie Fran” Gervais: Culver’s employee, bowler, people lover
Long before Fran "Auntie Fran" Gervais was an employee at Culver’s in Valparaiso, she was a guest like every other diner in the restaurant. “As a guest, I would go into Culver’s with my friends on Wednesdays,” she said. After a game of bowling with her senior...
PAWS Chicago hosts 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were lots of tails wagging Sunday on Chicago's North Side as PAWS Chicago held its 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Retailers opened their storefronts to homeless dogs and cats so they could meet potential families. A PAWS volunteer said it's a group effort for a great cause. "We have 40 different dogs and cats distributed around 24 locations here in Roscoe Village, and it's PAWS Chicago along with five other rescue agencies with adoptable dogs and cats," said Tom Hehir. PAWS has been hosting this kind of adoption event at locations throughout the city for the last 25 years. If you couldn't make it to Roscoe Village, you can log onto the PAWS Chicago website to see all the dogs and cats hoping for their forever homes.
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
nwi.life
St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers
St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Andrew Hanaway
Raised in Valparaiso, Indiana, Andrew Hanaway has been positively affecting The Region with his outgoing personality for many years. After spending years in the area, and because of his work ethic, his impact has been all the more widespread and felt. Now working as the Quality Manager for Frazzini, LLC...
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to conduct perinatal loss memorial service
Franciscan Health Michigan City is offering comfort and support to families. who have suffered the loss of a pregnancy or newborn with a memorial service. Remembering Our Babies will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1015 Greenwood Ave. in Michigan City. Franciscan Health...
WISH-TV
Michigan City experiencing washouts causing large pot holes on I-94 EB
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Several vehicles are reporting flat tires on I-94 eastbound in Michigan City due to rain causing washouts, according to Indiana State Police. Mile Marker 34 is experiencing washouts resulting in large pot holes.
valpo.life
South Shore Line builds connected future with Double Track Project
As South Shore Line paves the way for a more connected future in Northwest Indiana by shortening travel time to Chicago and adding 14 more train rides to every weekday, it is also ensuring that the South Shore Line overall is in top-notch condition. Through the Double Track Project, South...
valpo.life
Injury Attorney Allen visits second-grade classrooms on behalf of United Way Reading Buddies program
Injury Attorney Kenneth J. Allen of Allen Law Group has again stepped up to support United Way of Northwest Indiana’s Reading Buddies program, donating more than $22,000 to program logistics and thousands in marketing promotions. The Reading Buddies program is a classroom motivation tool to encourage young students to...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
warricknews.com
Expanded gaming floor at Hard Rock Casino debuts
GARY — Fans of the slot machines at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana now have even more "instruments" they can choose to play. The Gary casino opened its expanded slot floor Tuesday, adding 65 new machines across 1,240-square feet of gaming space adjacent to the Fresh Harvest eatery. Hard...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Filbert
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
qrockonline.com
Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
