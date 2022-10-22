CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were lots of tails wagging Sunday on Chicago's North Side as PAWS Chicago held its 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Retailers opened their storefronts to homeless dogs and cats so they could meet potential families. A PAWS volunteer said it's a group effort for a great cause. "We have 40 different dogs and cats distributed around 24 locations here in Roscoe Village, and it's PAWS Chicago along with five other rescue agencies with adoptable dogs and cats," said Tom Hehir. PAWS has been hosting this kind of adoption event at locations throughout the city for the last 25 years. If you couldn't make it to Roscoe Village, you can log onto the PAWS Chicago website to see all the dogs and cats hoping for their forever homes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO