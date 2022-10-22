ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valpo.life

LADIES NIGHT IN THE SOUTH SHORE ARTS GIFT SHOP

South Shore Arts is excited to announce a Ladies Night, Holiday Market, on Thursday, November 3, from 4-7pm. The Ladies night will take place in the South Shore Arts Gift Shop and Gallery located at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN. Enjoy an evening...
MUNSTER, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored

(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
LA PORTE, IN
valpotorch.com

Off-season farmers market offers fresh produce, artwork

Starting Oct. 23, students and the Valpo community will get a surprise when they walk into Uptown Café. Debuting for the first time this year at Uptown, The Off-Season Market offers fresh produce and hand-made art to the greater Valpo community in the winter as a way to emulate the feel of outdoor summer farmers markets. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone can stop by, especially students with Uptown Café only a block away from campus.
VALPARAISO, IN
CBS Chicago

PAWS Chicago hosts 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There were lots of tails wagging Sunday on Chicago's North Side as PAWS Chicago held its 9th annual Angels with Tails adoption event in the Roscoe Village neighborhood. Retailers opened their storefronts to homeless dogs and cats so they could meet potential families. A PAWS volunteer said it's a group effort for a great cause. "We have 40 different dogs and cats distributed around 24 locations here in Roscoe Village, and it's PAWS Chicago along with five other rescue agencies with adoptable dogs and cats," said Tom Hehir. PAWS has been hosting this kind of adoption event at locations throughout the city for the last 25 years. If you couldn't make it to Roscoe Village, you can log onto the PAWS Chicago website to see all the dogs and cats hoping for their forever homes. 
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
nwi.life

St. Mary Medical Center is looking for volunteers

St. Mary Medical Center is seeking volunteers 16 and older who have a passion for helping others. Volunteers are needed to greet, escort and/or transport patients and visitors at the Hobart hospital, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave. A commitment of one four-hour shift per week is required, as well as the ability to work well as a team. Training will be provided. Weekend shifts also are available and are great for students needing more than 20 service hours.
HOBART, IN
valpo.life

A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Andrew Hanaway

Raised in Valparaiso, Indiana, Andrew Hanaway has been positively affecting The Region with his outgoing personality for many years. After spending years in the area, and because of his work ethic, his impact has been all the more widespread and felt. Now working as the Quality Manager for Frazzini, LLC...
VALPARAISO, IN
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Hoosier State is known for its comfort food and with so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Expanded gaming floor at Hard Rock Casino debuts

GARY — Fans of the slot machines at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana now have even more "instruments" they can choose to play. The Gary casino opened its expanded slot floor Tuesday, adding 65 new machines across 1,240-square feet of gaming space adjacent to the Fresh Harvest eatery. Hard...
GARY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Filbert

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy