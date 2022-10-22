Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
KSAT 12
Rising costs stand in way of reopening popular restaurant destroyed by fire in San Antonio, owners say
SAN ANTONIO – Jacala Mexican Restaurant fans are waiting for the owners to announce the start of construction after the business burned down in March. But the owners say the state of the economy will influence their decision on whether or not to reopen. Lucille Hooker and her sister,...
San Antonio leaders want more casitas, but the tiny homes have sparked a big debate
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders want to make it easier for San Antonio homeowners to build casitas in their backyards, but policymakers aren't yet sure how to incentivize construction without inviting problems. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and others say the small homes, sometimes called in-law suites, could be key to...
San Antonio's Mission Solar charges up expansion, hiring more employees
The company plans to double its staff across two phases.
KSAT 12
West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
KENS 5
Bexar County negotiating re-use study of San Antonio State Hospital
A new state hospital is under construction on San Antonio's south side. County leaders are hoping the old buildings can serve people with mental health struggles.
San Antonio 'Jewish soul food' spot Bubby's closed for remodeling ahead of first anniversary
The eatery closed so the owners can give it a facelift, make technology upgrades and extend its menu.
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott
I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.
California wing ‘Spot’ eyeing first San Antonio location on Far Westside
The restaurant's fries are topped with boneless Buffalo wings.
'A horrific rollercoaster' | Cantu family urges San Antonio to 'keep praying for Erik' as attorney seeks justice in SAPD shooting case
SAN ANTONIO — More than three weeks after Erik Cantu was shot by a now-former San Antonio Police officer, his family spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday morning. Ben Crump, lead attorney for Erik and his family, opened a news conference on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse by talking about Cantu's condition.
Lawyer for San Antonio teen Erik Cantu wants Justice Department to investigate police shooting
'No one is safe with him out on the streets,' Erik Cantu's mother, Victoria Casarez, said of the former officer who shot her son.
insideradio.com
San Antonio Vet Russell Rush, PD/Afternoon Host At KXXM, Dies At 44.
Russell Rush, afternoon host and Program Director at iHeartMedia CHR “96.1 Now” KXXM San Antonio, died over the weekend, following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. Tributes and remembrances poured in to the Facebook page of his wife, Saralyn Ferrell, who confirmed the news Saturday evening. “You were...
Mother and her teen son shot on north side
SAN ANTONIO — A mother and her teenaged son were shot and injured on the north side Tuesday evening, San Antonio police said. Law enforcement was called out around 6:15 p.m to a home on Alametos Street. An officer at the scene said that a 34-year-old woman and her...
Texas teen fights for his life after being shot by San Antonio officer in McDonald's lot
San Antonio 17-year-old Erik Cantu remains on life support after being shot earlier this month by an officer as he was eating a hamburger in a McDonald's parking lot. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest. Oct. 26, 2022.
foxsanantonio.com
More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob
SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
KSAT 12
Mother, teenage son shot in front of home north of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son are hospitalized in critical condition, and a possible suspect is in custody after a shooting at a home north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Alametos, west...
San Antonio has free Diwali events celebrating the 'Festival of Lights'
Events are at Hemisfair, downtown, and at Rolling Oaks Mall.
Here's where to find the best chicken fried steak in San Antonio
Brown or cream gravy?
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman living with ALS shines light on healthcare disparities with the disease
SAN ANTONIO – They dote on each other like any other happily married couple. “Kind of a funny story there. Easy baby, it’s okay,” Jack Triplett said. “We’ll be together 29 years on Tues... 29 years on Tuesday,” Laura Triplett added. After almost three decades...
KTSA
Mother and son in critical condition following drive-by shooting near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 34 year old woman and her 16 year old son are in the hospital after they were shot in a drive-by Tuesday evening. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting took place in the 800 block of Alametos, just North of downtown San Antonio. The...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in San Antonio on Sunday. The crash happened on Blanco road at Wilderness Oak at midnight.
Comments / 0