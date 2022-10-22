ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'A horrific rollercoaster' | Cantu family urges San Antonio to 'keep praying for Erik' as attorney seeks justice in SAPD shooting case

SAN ANTONIO — More than three weeks after Erik Cantu was shot by a now-former San Antonio Police officer, his family spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday morning. Ben Crump, lead attorney for Erik and his family, opened a news conference on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse by talking about Cantu's condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
insideradio.com

San Antonio Vet Russell Rush, PD/Afternoon Host At KXXM, Dies At 44.

Russell Rush, afternoon host and Program Director at iHeartMedia CHR “96.1 Now” KXXM San Antonio, died over the weekend, following a lengthy battle with T-cell lymphoma. Tributes and remembrances poured in to the Facebook page of his wife, Saralyn Ferrell, who confirmed the news Saturday evening. “You were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

More than 100 people participated in the ThriveWell Cancer Foundation Flash Mob

SAN ANTONIO - The Thrive Well Cancer Foundation put on a flash mob Sunday afternoon at La Cantera intending to educate people on the topic of breast cancer,. "ThriveWell Cancer Foundation offers the Diva and Dude program, which is a free exercise and nutrition program, and so we want to make sure that everyone that's been affected by cancer or is currently going through their journey they know about the diva and dude program it's totally free. And research shows that if you’re diagnosed in stages 1 or 2 of cancer and you do all the protocols that the doctor requires and you implement exercise and proper nutrition your chances of recurrence can be less than 50%,” said Josee Battle, the Program Director at ThriveWell Cancer Foundation.
