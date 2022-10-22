Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austintown Schools’ superintendent plans retirement
Austintown Local Schools David Cappuzzello announced that he plans to retire.
cleveland19.com
Akron bans conversion therapy for minors
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron became the 11th Ohio city to ban Conversion Therapy Monday. According to a press release from the city, Mayor Dan Horrigan along with councilmembers Tara Mosley, Nancy Holland, Shammas Malik, and Sharon Connor submitted legislation to the city council to ban conversion therapy for minors. Monday night council approved the legislation unanimously.
WKYC
Halloween decorations in Cuyahoga Falls
Each day on Go!, we're taking a look at different Halloween displays across Northeast Ohio. Today we're in Cuyahoga Falls for a clown-inspired set up.
WOUB
What the Mahoning Valley might tell us about this year’s US Senate race in Ohio
MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKSU) – In just a few weeks Ohioans will choose a new senator to replace retiring Republican Rob Portman. For voters in the Mahoning Valley, that choice hits close to home. One of the candidates, Tim Ryan, is from the area and has represented folks here for nearly 20 years as their Congressman. The other, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has the backing of former President Donald Trump, a popular figure locally.
$1 million YSU gift prompts naming of atrium
The atrium at Williamson Hall will be named following a $1 million donation from alumni.
Stark County school board member accused of stealing critics’ yard signs
A longtime member of a school board in Stark County finds himself in hot water amid allegations that he has been stealing yard signs.
whbc.com
School Board Member Faces New Theft Charge
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new theft charge for a Canton Local School Board member. Scott Hamilton is accused of taking down campaign-style signs that ask for his resignation from the board. The sheriff’s office indicates it happened on Friday in the city of Canton...
wksu.org
Akron City Council members clash over support for civilian police oversight charter amendment
A heated exchange between members of Akron City Council Monday exposed vast differences on Issue 10, the November ballot measure that would create a new civilian police oversight board codified in the city charter. Council Vice President Jeff Fusco introduced a resolution during a committee meeting Monday opposing the ballot...
Boardman flooding solution includes partial plaza demo
Boardman Trustees learned Monday that leaders with Anchor Cleveland, owners of the Boardman Plaza, are interested in a plan to demolish a section of the plaza to help control flooding.
Akron says goodbye to historic homes housing generations of memories
The last homes in downtown Akron will soon be gone. An attached pair of 19th century houses are set to be demolished at South High and State Streets near St. Bernard’s Church.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
cleveland19.com
Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant
WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
2 people get jail in Ohio for telling people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on voting info
Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack […]
akronschools.com
Thanks to UA, More are Enjoying It
If you love the outdoors in Northeast Ohio, now is a great time to get out of the house and not just for the fall colors. The fresh air can improve your mood, reduce stress and help you stay more active. It's also a chance to connect some kids with...
Senate candidate Tim Ryan holds rally in Niles
Democrat Senate candidate Tim Ryan embarked on a tour of Ohio and make a stop in his hometown of Niles to talk with Valley Locals.
Ohio man receives sentence for killing bald eagle
A Dover, Ohio, man received his sentence Monday in a federal court in Youngstown for killing a bald eagle on property that he owned in Tuscarawas County.
Falling tree kills Minerva student after cross-country meet
A Minerva High School junior was hit and killed by a falling tree after a track meet on Saturday.
Student dies following accident at OHSAA Eastern District cross country meet
A student died Saturday at an OHSAA Eastern District cross country track meet, according to Cambridge City Schools spokesperson Dan Coffman.
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
