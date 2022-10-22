ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 31

D.J. BEE
3d ago

Walker was the first FBI agent to score three touchdowns on the Moon for the New York Yankees 👍 lets give him a chance😏🍻

Reply(1)
9
Jerry White
3d ago

If this race is neck and neck God help us and the state of Georgia!

Reply(1)
20
Paddy Campbell
3d ago

uneducated people who have been in the USA government is disgusting

Reply
11
Related
People

Comedian Interrupts Herschel Walker's Campaign Event to Hand Him Condoms

As Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempts to bounce back from recent claims that he secretly fathered multiple children and paid a woman to undergo an abortion, some are continuing to draw attention to the claims in unique ways. Case in point: comedian Jason Selvig, who took to the stage at one of the Republican's recent campaign rallies to hand Walker a large roll of condoms.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Herschel Walker's son slams father, again, in pair of new videos

Herschel Walker's son on Tuesday doubled down on allegations that his famous father purposely misled voters by orchestrating a false narrative about having a happy home life. Christian Walker posted two videos on social media accusing his father, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, of fictionalizing his life. “I’ve...
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Author compares Herschel Walker’s lying to Donald Trump

Former Georgia Bulldogs football running back Herschel Walker is currently running against incumbent Raphael Warnock in an attempt to become a United States Senator, despite numerous scandals and a number of blatant lies. And according to famous sports author Jeff Pearlman, Walker’s history of publically lying goes back a long time.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

