ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Traffic crash in Malibu on PCH leads to power outage

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdJ3O_0ijDXUuK00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 20 AM Edition) 01:55

Some residents in Malibu were without power on Saturday after a car crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway and also struck a utility pole.

The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.

It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash however there was at least one minor injury.

The city of Malibu reported that power was out along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d

LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Crash Leaves Vehicle Hanging Above 110 Freeway | Los Angeles

10.22.2022 | 11:54 PM | LOS ANGELES – CHP and LAFD responded to a reported traffic accident. Units arrived to find a solo vehicle crash with the vehicle on top of a 20-foot retaining wall the rear hanging off over the freeway. Firefighters searched the area around the crash and found the driver. The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. At one point A CHP Officer used a chain to hold the vehicle to prevent it from falling. At this time, it looks like the driver lost control and the vehicle flipped over a few times ejecting the driver before coming to rest on the wall. CHP had to call for a heavy-duty tow truck to left the car off the wall and back on to another tow truck.. The cause of the crash is under investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

City truck and pickup truck collide in Valencia

A two-vehicle collision involving a city of Santa Clarita box truck and a pickup truck occurred on Tuesday morning in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue Scott and West Avenue Stanford. According to Giovanni Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched at...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Fire destroys vacant commercial building in North Hollywood, arson suspected

A fire was burning Wednesday in a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area.The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.No injuries were immediately reported.Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to other structures.About 45 minutes after the fire began, the LAFD reported that the building partially collapsed and the firefighting effort shifted to a defensive operation.Around 7:26 a.m. the LAFD gave an update saying that heavy fire continues to burn through the roof of the building. Firefighters are flowing heavy streams through ladder pipes and are in defensive mode. Firefighters doused the flames in about two hours and prevented them from spreading to other structures. No injuries were reported.The Los Angeles Police Department said two people of interest have been detained, suspected of starting a series of at least eleven fires in North Hollywood Wednesday morning. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Boat in backyard catches fire

Firefighters responded to a boat that had caught fire on the 27000 block of Furnivall Avenue in Canyon Country on Sunday, according to Miguel Ornelas, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Ornelas said the fire broke out at approximately 2:30 p.m, on a boat that was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu informs residents of possible power outage today at 9 p.m. impacting the areas of Paradise Cove, Point Dume, Malibu Park, West and Broad Beach

The City of Malibu received initial notification for a possible Public Safety Power Shut-Off on the Cuthbert and Galahad circuits beginning Sunday, October 23 at 9 p.m. The Cuthbert and Galahad circuits impact Paradise Cove, Point Dume, Malibu Park, Malibu West and Broad Beach areas. City staff are monitoring the situation and will provide updates […] The post City of Malibu informs residents of possible power outage today at 9 p.m. impacting the areas of Paradise Cove, Point Dume, Malibu Park, West and Broad Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
smobserved.com

SMPD Responds to Stabbing Near Santa Monica Pier; Victim Refuses to Cooperate With Police

On October 24th, 2022 at about 9:30 PM, SMPD Officers responded to a call of a possible stabbing that occurred in the area of Ocean Ave. and Colorado Blvd. Officers made contact with the Reporting Party / Witness who explained an unknown male approached him and asked for directions to the nearest hospital. The witness noticed the male had what appeared to be a stab wound to his stomach. The injured male walked away out of sight. SMPD personnel checked the area and local hospitals, however the injured person was not located. The victim was described as a Hispanic male, 40-50 years old, long goatee and wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black beanie.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Woman arrested after smashing windows of Pasadena home with pickaxe, terrifying grandmother and baby

A woman was arrested Tuesday after a Pasadena family was subjected to a disturbing display of destruction as a woman smashed their windows with a pickaxe.Beverly Baker, 65, was arrested and charged with vandalism. Police said she was having a mental health crisis at the time of the incident. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. "We got targeted. This is not normal," said homeowner Arman Tchoukadarian.Tchoukadarian and his family had just moved into their dream house a few months ago but their sense of security has already vanished following this terrifying attack that resembles a scene from a horror movie. On...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
26K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy