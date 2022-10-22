Read full article on original website
bgindependentmedia.org
Addiction specialist to share message with Wood County professionals and public
Focusing on one addictive drug at a time is like playing Whac-A-Mole. Progress may be made on one front, while addictions swell on another. That message will be brought to Wood County by Dr. Nicole T. Labor, a physician and reformed addict. She will present “The Addictoholic Deconstructed: Addiction 101” on Nov. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Wood County Educational Service Center, 1867 Research Drive, Bowling Green.
Mobile clinic to make weekly stops at City Mission of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Guests at the City Mission of Findlay now have consistent access to some free health care. "Fifty-three percent of our guests right now are currently employed, but that usually doesn't come with benefits," said Kathryn Bausman, executive director at City Mission of Findlay. Leaders at the...
sent-trib.com
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
bgindependentmedia.org
Playing up the positives – BG School District sends students to camp, helps fire victims, aids families in need
In the past month, Bowling Green City Schools sent all its fifth graders to camp – regardless of their families’ ability to pay. School bus drivers transported victims of an apartment fire to safe shelter. Toiletry items were discreetly given to students in need. Community members donated nearly $11,000 to help with school supplies, library books and the orchestra program. Students were recognized for stellar sports seasons. And staff is gearing up for the annual Dear Santa program to make sure students have holidays they deserve.
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG FFA kicks off year with annual tailgate, raising $700 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital
The Bowling Green FFA Chapter kicked off the year with its Annual Tailgate on Sept. 23 before the Bowling Green vs. Anthony Wayne football game. It was a beautiful night for the event and it was a great success, raising $700 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Toledo. The night...
52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back
NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
13abc.com
Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
13abc.com
City of Oregon announces updates to construction on Navarre/Coy intersection
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday and span throughout Friday. Motorists should anticipate congestion and possible delays during work hours near the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection. According to the city’s Department of Public...
bgindependentmedia.org
Ballot language for high school levy doesn’t tell the whole story
Within the past few weeks, you may have received postcards in the mail asking you to vote yes for a new Bowling Green High School. While one of these postcards gave voting information, they are lacking important information such as how much the project costs, how they plan on paying for it, and how will it affect income and property taxes. Why were these facts missing?
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
sent-trib.com
Man banned from haunted house at BG mall
A Worthington man who said he was harassed in a Bowling Green haunted attraction has been banned from the spooky event. Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St., for a report of a possible assault on Sunday at 8:26 p.m. Henry Lumpe,...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG to start city leaf collections the week of Nov. 7
The City of Bowling Green will begin collecting leaves during the week of Nov. 7. Leaf collection is available for addresses that are eligible for refuse/recycling collection and is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling collection schedule. A map will be posted to the city’s website (www.bgohio.org) allowing residents to...
bgindependentmedia.org
Michigan man charged with abduction after police get calls of woman screaming for help
A Michigan man was charged with abduction after Bowling Green Police Division received multiple calls from city residents reporting a woman screaming for help. Darek Chelminiak, 44, of Lambertville, was taken to Wood County Jail after BGPD arrested him for domestic violence, abduction, OVI refusal and violating a traffic control device.
sent-trib.com
Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm
A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee’s Popular JD’s Drive Thru Is Under New Local Ownership
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — JD’s Drive Thru is now operating under new ownership, but loyal customers can relax because there are no changes planned for the popular Maumee convenience store, located at 341 Illinois Ave., across from the Maumee fire station. David Hammack purchased the...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
