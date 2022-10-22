ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bgindependentmedia.org

Addiction specialist to share message with Wood County professionals and public

Focusing on one addictive drug at a time is like playing Whac-A-Mole. Progress may be made on one front, while addictions swell on another. That message will be brought to Wood County by Dr. Nicole T. Labor, a physician and reformed addict. She will present “The Addictoholic Deconstructed: Addiction 101” on Nov. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Wood County Educational Service Center, 1867 Research Drive, Bowling Green.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Mobile clinic to make weekly stops at City Mission of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Guests at the City Mission of Findlay now have consistent access to some free health care. "Fifty-three percent of our guests right now are currently employed, but that usually doesn't come with benefits," said Kathryn Bausman, executive director at City Mission of Findlay. Leaders at the...
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Health dept. conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Playing up the positives – BG School District sends students to camp, helps fire victims, aids families in need

In the past month, Bowling Green City Schools sent all its fifth graders to camp – regardless of their families’ ability to pay. School bus drivers transported victims of an apartment fire to safe shelter. Toiletry items were discreetly given to students in need. Community members donated nearly $11,000 to help with school supplies, library books and the orchestra program. Students were recognized for stellar sports seasons. And staff is gearing up for the annual Dear Santa program to make sure students have holidays they deserve.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition

A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

52-year-old woman hospitalized with severe head injury after central Toledo assault

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a suspect assaulted a 52-year-old woman, resulting in a severe head injury. The victim's family took her to the hospital on Tuesday shortly after 1 a.m., when she was assaulted at a central Toledo residence in the 1600 block of Nebraska Avenue. The injury required stitches, but the victim remains in stable condition, according to a Toledo police report.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back

NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Friends of Maumee murder-suicide victim celebrate her life, raise awareness against domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On October 21, 2019, 31-year-old Melissa Shoop was murdered at her home in Maumee by her ex-boyfriend, who later shot and killed himself. “Melissa was in a domestic violence relationship and she had decided to leave that person whom she shared two children with and then he had followed her home one night and waited behind a house for her,” said one of her friends, Jennifer Koperski.
MAUMEE, OH
sent-trib.com

Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car

The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

City of Oregon announces updates to construction on Navarre/Coy intersection

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday and span throughout Friday. Motorists should anticipate congestion and possible delays during work hours near the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection. According to the city’s Department of Public...
OREGON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Ballot language for high school levy doesn’t tell the whole story

Within the past few weeks, you may have received postcards in the mail asking you to vote yes for a new Bowling Green High School. While one of these postcards gave voting information, they are lacking important information such as how much the project costs, how they plan on paying for it, and how will it affect income and property taxes. Why were these facts missing?
sent-trib.com

Man banned from haunted house at BG mall

A Worthington man who said he was harassed in a Bowling Green haunted attraction has been banned from the spooky event. Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St., for a report of a possible assault on Sunday at 8:26 p.m. Henry Lumpe,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG to start city leaf collections the week of Nov. 7

The City of Bowling Green will begin collecting leaves during the week of Nov. 7. Leaf collection is available for addresses that are eligible for refuse/recycling collection and is not connected to the regular refuse/recycling collection schedule. A map will be posted to the city’s website (www.bgohio.org) allowing residents to...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Toledo man arrested for improperly handling a firearm

A Toledo man was arrested for improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle after an incident in a Bowling Green drive-thru. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of East Wooster Street on Sunday at 4:15 a.m. for a criminal mischief complaint. Someone...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee’s Popular JD’s Drive Thru Is Under New Local Ownership

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — JD’s Drive Thru is now operating under new ownership, but loyal customers can relax because there are no changes planned for the popular Maumee convenience store, located at 341 Illinois Ave., across from the Maumee fire station. David Hammack purchased the...
MAUMEE, OH

