Read full article on original website
Related
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Johnny Swinger Says He Has Signed An Extension With IMPACT
During a recent interview on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast, Johnny Swinger revealed that he has signed an extension with IMPACT Wrestling for at least another year, a decision he is extremely happy about. Swinger also discusses his work for the promotion since he initially joined back in 2019. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on The Kingdom Signing with AEW, Their Talks with WWE, FTR’s Involvement, More
The Kingdom has reportedly signed with AEW. The Kingdom’s Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis finished up with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound For Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. They debuted with AEW on the October 14 edition of AEW Rampage, technically still as Impact champions as the title change didn’t air until the October 20 edition of Impact.
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice
Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Programming For This Week’s AXS TV Broadcast
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this week’s broadcast on AXS TV will feature matchups from the promotion’s recent Declaration of Power special, which included the Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH rematch. Full details on NJPW’s AXS TV lineup can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Six Man Tag Match Added To NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Event
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that AEW star Wheeler Yuta will team up with Homicide and Shota Umino to battle the WCWC and former STRONG Openweight champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at this Friday’s Rumble On 44th Street event in New York. Three-Way Match for the NJPW...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bobby Fish Confirms That He Is Not Signed With IMPACT, Says He Could Turn Up Anywhere Including WWE
On the latest edition of his Undisputed Podcast pro-wrestling star, Bobby Fish spoke about his recent IMPACT world title matchup against Josh Alexander, where he praised the Walking Weapon for his incredible work inside the ring. Fish also confirmed that his stint with IMPACT is not long term as he did not sign an official contract. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Compares ROH Appearing On AEW TV To An “Infestation”
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about Tony Khan using ROH titles, ring announcers, and wrestlers on AEW programming to further push the brand while he works on a television deal for the promotion he purchased this past March.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Final Two Competitors Advance To NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament Quarterfinals
Toru Yano and Ren Narita officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament at the October 28 NJPW Battle Autumn event. While Narita used a belly-to-belly suplex to pin Ishii, Yano defeated The Great-O-Khan with help from The Great Muta. At the NJPW Battle Autumn event...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Eddie Kingston Talks Why He Thinks There Are Backstage Fights Happening In AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout from a few separate backstage physical altercations. The first happened after the AEW All Out press conference when The Elite fought with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Before that, Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and the third happened between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. Andrade reportedly hit Guevara and is suspended.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Issues Statement on Karl Anderson’s NEVER Openweight Title Defense Amid WWE Crown Jewel Double Booking
NJPW has released a statement on NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson and his advertised title defense against Hikuleo on Saturday, November 5 at the Battle Autumn event in Osaka, Japan. As we’ve noted, NJPW has Hikuleo vs. Anderson advertised, but Anderson will be in Saudi Arabia that weekend to work...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Calls Out Toxic Members Of The AEW Roster
It’s no big secret that there’s been a lot of backstage drama in AEW over the last few months. There have been reports of backstage fights and CM Punk’s physical altercation with The Elite following All Out didn’t do much to help matters. Britt Baker has...
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Set For NWA Hard Times 3
Major League Wrestling will once more be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event with the MLW National Openweight Title match scheduled for NWA Hard Times 3. Davey Richards faced Thrillbilly Silas to defend the MLW National Openweight Championship at NWA 74. Now, he will defend the title against Colby Corino at NWA What Hard Times 3.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kofi Kingston Comments On The Possibility Of Trios Titles In WWE
Kofi Kingston spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Kingston talked about whether he feels there could be Trios Titles in WWE:. “Anything is possible. There’s a lot of trios going on, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes, The Bloodline, The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
KiLynn King Discusses Run In AEW and NWA, Talks NWA Not Running Another Empowerrr Event This Year
Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling recently conducted an interview with rising star KiLynn King about her run in AEW and the NWA, and how she’s enjoyed working for both. Highlights are below. KiLynn on the recent conversation surrounding a second NWA EmPowerrr event, says there’s plenty of talent out...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Makes “Brands That Matter” List, Tony Khan on Fans Finally Having a “Legitimate, Competitive Alternative to Mainstream Wrestling”
AEW has made Fast Company’s second annual “Brands That Matter” list. AEW issued a press release today to tout how they made Fast Company’s 2022 “Brands That Matter” list, which recognizes companies leading on social action, sustainability, inclusivity, and fun. Fast Company noted the...
Comments / 0