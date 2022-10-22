Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism
The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
WWE Star Returns on RAW with New Look and New Attitude, Possible Title Match
Nikki Cross has returned to WWE RAW with her old name, plus a new look and new attitude, apparently with a touch of her old gimmick. Cross has wrestled a few non-televised live event matches this month, but she last worked a WWE TV match during the September 26 RAW, where she came up short against the debuting Candice LeRae. After that short match, Cross sat up in the corner and removed her superhero mask while crying.
Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”
Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/24/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest,...
Kurt Angle Reflects On WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Owen Hart during an Inside the Ropes live event. Angle worked with Hart in a dark match days before Owen tragically passed away. It was a non-televised match prior to a TV taping on May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
Odyssey Jones Returns to the WWE NXT Storylines After 10-Month Absence
Odyssey Jones made his return to WWE NXT on tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc episode. Tonight’s show saw NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retain their titles over Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. There was a later backstage segment where Blade and Enofe were shown leaving the WWE Performance Center, disappointed over their loss.
Cora Jade on WWE NXT Working with the Main Roster Brands, Her RAW Experience, More
WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and said she’s all for the crossover between NXT, RAW and SmackDown. She also commented on a potential call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to setup last Tuesday’s “Pick Your Poison” match between Ripley...
Matt Hardy Shares The One Match He’d Like To Do Over
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy, who competed in the 2006 Survivor Series as a member of Team DX alongside his brother Jeff, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and CM Punk chose the following tag team bout from Survivor Series 2000 as the one match that he would change if he could:
Opening Betting Odds For Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar will wrestle Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Lesnar as the -400 favorite to win, while Lashley is the +250 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman...
Backstage Notes on the NJPW Creative Process, One Reason Some Top Stars Were Told Their Debuts Wouldn’t Work
New, rare details are being revealed on the NJPW creative process. As has been indicated in the past, a new report from Fightful Select notes that NJPW has their creative plans slotted for quite some time. NJPW has been known for their long-term booking, and word now is that the...
WWE House Show Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match-The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/27/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Charlotte, NC to air on Thursday’s episode:. * WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeated Kiana James in a non-title match. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE...
Matt Hardy Bringing His “Broken” Gimmick to AEW?
Veteran pro wrestler Matt Hardy thinks there’s a chance he could return to his “Broken” persona in AEW. Hardy recently discussed a possible “Broken” storyline in AEW during an episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. Hardy said he could see his current storyline with The Firm leading to the return of “Broken” Matt Hardy.
Matt Hardy Shares His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed various topics. During it, he named his favorite version of The Undertaker whether that be the original deadman, biker Taker, or Big Evil. explained why ‘Taker’s original persona was his favorite.
Backstage News on The Kingdom Signing with AEW, Their Talks with WWE, FTR’s Involvement, More
The Kingdom has reportedly signed with AEW. The Kingdom’s Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis finished up with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound For Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. They debuted with AEW on the October 14 edition of AEW Rampage, technically still as Impact champions as the title change didn’t air until the October 20 edition of Impact.
Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back The Fiend Gimmick
Bully Ray, better known as Bubba Ray Dudley, is a member of the WWE and TNA Hall of Fame. He recently explained on SiriusXM why he no longer wants to see Bray Wyatt use his “The Fiend” persona. At the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event for World Wrestling...
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
