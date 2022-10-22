Tessa Blanchard recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter for a rare interview, and revealed how she’s currently in school, and focused on being happy. Blanchard, a former Impact World Champion, left the company in mid-2020, surrounded by controversy. Her status with Women Of Wrestling has been up in the air after the two sides had a falling out. It was reported a few months back that she was done with the promotion before things got started. She has worked a few indie matches this year, but there’s been no real talk of Blanchard possibly joining WWE or AEW.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO