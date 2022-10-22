Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Star Returns on RAW with New Look and New Attitude, Possible Title Match
Nikki Cross has returned to WWE RAW with her old name, plus a new look and new attitude, apparently with a touch of her old gimmick. Cross has wrestled a few non-televised live event matches this month, but she last worked a WWE TV match during the September 26 RAW, where she came up short against the debuting Candice LeRae. After that short match, Cross sat up in the corner and removed her superhero mask while crying.
MLW National Openweight Title Fight Set For NWA Hard Times 3
Major League Wrestling will once again be represented at a National Wrestling Alliance event. During NWA 74, Davey Richards defended the MLW National Openweight Championship against Thrillbilly Silas. Now, at NWA what Hard Times 3 he will put that title on the line against Colby Corino. Speaking on social media,...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Ronda Rousey Goes After A Fan At WWE Live Event
She’s not happy. There are certain wrestlers who are better as villains that heroes and the key is figuring that out. Finding the right balance and standing for a wrestler is one of the most complicated yet also important things that a promotion can do. Now WWE has managed to get it right with one of its top stars, which was on display after a match over the weekend.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Nikki Cross returns, attacks Bianca Belair and Bayley during main event
In the main event of WWE Raw on Monday night, Bayley managed to score her first singles win over Bianca Belair in nearly two years. It wasn't all good news for Bayley, however, as she was attacked by Nikki Cross after scoring the win. Cross had helped Bayley get the...
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY 10/23/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title Match:The Uso’s (c) retain over Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. Omos (w/MVP) defeated R-Truth. After the match, Braun Strowman confronts Omos, and the two...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Reflects On WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Owen Hart during an Inside the Ropes live event. Angle worked with Hart in a dark match days before Owen tragically passed away. It was a non-televised match prior to a TV taping on May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Odyssey Jones Returns to the WWE NXT Storylines After 10-Month Absence
Odyssey Jones made his return to WWE NXT on tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc episode. Tonight’s show saw NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly retain their titles over Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. There was a later backstage segment where Blade and Enofe were shown leaving the WWE Performance Center, disappointed over their loss.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tessa Blanchard on Why She Wrestles These Days, What She’s Going to School For, Her Main Focus
Tessa Blanchard recently spoke with Sportskeeda’s Bill Apter for a rare interview, and revealed how she’s currently in school, and focused on being happy. Blanchard, a former Impact World Champion, left the company in mid-2020, surrounded by controversy. Her status with Women Of Wrestling has been up in the air after the two sides had a falling out. It was reported a few months back that she was done with the promotion before things got started. She has worked a few indie matches this year, but there’s been no real talk of Blanchard possibly joining WWE or AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Now Working WWE NXT, New Feud for Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose to Celebrate
The cross-promotion between WWE NXT and the main roster brands continued this week as veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth worked the show, just one night after he returned to RAW action with a win over The Miz. Tuesday’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT featured Grayson Waller interrupting a promo by new...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Final Two Competitors Advance To NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament Quarterfinals
Toru Yano and Ren Narita officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament at the October 28 NJPW Battle Autumn event. While Narita used a belly-to-belly suplex to pin Ishii, Yano defeated The Great-O-Khan with help from The Great Muta. At the NJPW Battle Autumn event...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Alexander Hammerstone Says That WWE Turning Him Down Was The “Kick In The Ass” He Needed
MLW Heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone recently joined The Wrassingh Show for an in-depth conversation about his career thus far, how he is grateful for all of the experiences he’s had, and mainly, how getting denied from WWE was the “kick in the ass” he needed and helped put him on the path he is on now. Highlights from the interview are below.
411mania.com
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Match For KOPW 2022 Gets Stipulation
The KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street has a stipulation set. NJPW has announced that the fans have voted on a New York City Street Fight for the show, which was Phantasmo’s suggestion for the stipulation. The updated card for...
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
PWMania
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Calls Christian Cage The Most “Underrated Wrestler Of All Time”
On the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about AEW superstar Christian Cage, where he calls the former multi-time world champion one of the most underrated wrestlers in the industry before praising him for coming up with some incredibly unique ideas. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Britt Baker Recalls Advice Charlotte Flair Gave Her On Dealing With Critics, Talks Status In The AEW Women’s Division
AEW superstar and former women’s champion Britt Baker recently appeared on the Swerve City podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on being the face of the women’s division, how she continues to work hard in order to improve, and what advice Charlotte Flair gave her about dealing with critics. Highlights from the interview are below.
