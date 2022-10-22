Read full article on original website
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, New Member of The Schism
The daughter of WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has finally made her WWE NXT TV debut. Tonight’s post-Halloween Havoc edition of NXT saw Simone Johnson debut as Ava Raine, as the fourth member of The Schism. Raine was revealed to be the mystery person in the red hoodie and yellow mask, which has followed The Schism around and earned their trust over the past several weeks.
Arn Anderson Talks AEW Signing Renee Paquette, His Friendship With Sting
On the latest ARN podcast, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics, including AEW signing former WWE interviewer Renee Paquette. Here are the highlights:. “A genuinely nice person. I worked with her quite a bit in WWE for a long time and she’s just really a professional. She’s a pro. She’s a nice person. She is a great mom. I got to visit with the baby a little bit. What an acquisition she is for AEW. She’s going to do some great things with the company, I’m sure.”
Kurt Angle Reflects On WWE Dark Match With Owen Hart
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Owen Hart during an Inside the Ropes live event. Angle worked with Hart in a dark match days before Owen tragically passed away. It was a non-televised match prior to a TV taping on May 10, 1999, just 12 days before Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
Cora Jade on WWE NXT Working with the Main Roster Brands, Her RAW Experience, More
WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and said she’s all for the crossover between NXT, RAW and SmackDown. She also commented on a potential call-up. Jade recently appeared on RAW with Rhea Ripley to setup last Tuesday’s “Pick Your Poison” match between Ripley...
Backstage Notes on the NJPW Creative Process, One Reason Some Top Stars Were Told Their Debuts Wouldn’t Work
New, rare details are being revealed on the NJPW creative process. As has been indicated in the past, a new report from Fightful Select notes that NJPW has their creative plans slotted for quite some time. NJPW has been known for their long-term booking, and word now is that the...
Kevin Nash on the Passing of His Son, Their Decision to Quit Drinking, Vince McMahon and Others Reaching Out, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has opened up on the tragic passing of his son Tristen Nash, who passed away on October 19 at the age of 26. Nash noted on the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast that Tristen passed last Wednesday morning following a seizure caused by cardiac arrest. Nash revealed that he and Tristen had recently decided to stop drinking alcohol, but they went “cold turkey” and were not feeling well in the days leading up to the tragedy.
Jeff Jarrett Calls Wrestling Legend The “John Cena Of The Territories”
Jeff Jarrett discussed his respect for wrestling legend ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong during his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett compared Armstrong to John Cena. Armstrong won dozens of championships throughout his career, including over a dozen reigns as a Heavyweight Champion in a career that spanned decades.
DDP Says He Turned Down Announcing Role Because Of Vince McMahon
Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, was forced to end his career in the ring in 2002 after suffering a devastating injury. But before he left the organization, he was given the opportunity to work as a commentator, much like many other former wrestlers before him.
Eddie Kingston Talks Why He Thinks There Are Backstage Fights Happening In AEW
AEW is currently dealing with the fallout from a few separate backstage physical altercations. The first happened after the AEW All Out press conference when The Elite fought with CM Punk and Ace Steel. Before that, Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and the third happened between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. Andrade reportedly hit Guevara and is suspended.
Matt Hardy Shares His Favorite Version Of The Undertaker
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed various topics. During it, he named his favorite version of The Undertaker whether that be the original deadman, biker Taker, or Big Evil. explained why ‘Taker’s original persona was his favorite.
KiLynn King Would Love To Be Saraya’s First Opponent In AEW, Why It Would Be An Honor To Wrestle her
Andrew Thompson from Post Wrestling recently conducted an interview with rising star KiLynn King, who frequently competes for AEW and the NWA, about why she would love to be Saraya’s first opponent under the AEW banner. King also reveals why it would be an honor to wrestle the former NXT women’s champion, which you can read in the highlights below.
Alexander Hammerstone Says That WWE Turning Him Down Was The “Kick In The Ass” He Needed
MLW Heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone recently joined The Wrassingh Show for an in-depth conversation about his career thus far, how he is grateful for all of the experiences he’s had, and mainly, how getting denied from WWE was the “kick in the ass” he needed and helped put him on the path he is on now. Highlights from the interview are below.
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/24/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest,...
Matt Hardy Shares The One Match He’d Like To Do Over
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy, who competed in the 2006 Survivor Series as a member of Team DX alongside his brother Jeff, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and CM Punk chose the following tag team bout from Survivor Series 2000 as the one match that he would change if he could:
Juice Robinson Dismisses Comparisons Between Bullet Club and The nWo
Juice Robinson recently did an interview with Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he brought up the comparisons made by fans between Bullet Club and The nWo. “I would say merchandise sales [led to Bullet Club’s success], I would say t-shirt sales, in Japan...
Matt Hardy Bringing His “Broken” Gimmick to AEW?
Veteran pro wrestler Matt Hardy thinks there’s a chance he could return to his “Broken” persona in AEW. Hardy recently discussed a possible “Broken” storyline in AEW during an episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. Hardy said he could see his current storyline with The Firm leading to the return of “Broken” Matt Hardy.
Jim Cornette Compares ROH Appearing On AEW TV To An “Infestation”
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about Tony Khan using ROH titles, ring announcers, and wrestlers on AEW programming to further push the brand while he works on a television deal for the promotion he purchased this past March.
Backstage News on The Kingdom Signing with AEW, Their Talks with WWE, FTR’s Involvement, More
The Kingdom has reportedly signed with AEW. The Kingdom’s Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis finished up with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound For Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. They debuted with AEW on the October 14 edition of AEW Rampage, technically still as Impact champions as the title change didn’t air until the October 20 edition of Impact.
VIDEO: Watch This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dark
You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:. *Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen. *The Lucha Brothers vs. The Workhorse Men. *AEW Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs. Mei Sugura and Emi Sakura.
