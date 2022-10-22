ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Rams showing trade interest in Panthers' Brian Burns

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams didn’t land Christian McCaffrey, but they’re showing interest in another one of their star players. According to Jeremy Fowler, the Rams are among the teams who have called the Panthers about pass rusher Brian Burns.

Fowler shared that bit of news on SportsCenter Saturday, with the Eagles and Chiefs being two other teams that have inquired about the edge rusher. He also said that one NFL GM told him the Panthers are looking for at least two first-round picks for Burns.

The Rams would have a hard time coming up with that sort of compensation, seeing as they traded their 2023 first-rounder to the Lions in the Matthew Stafford deal. And part of the reason the Rams missed out on McCaffrey is they lacked a fourth-rounder in 2023, which the 49ers had.

Burns is the top edge rusher who could be traded before the Nov. 1 deadline, and it’s understandable that he’d take a massive haul for any team acquiring him. He’s had nine sacks in each of his last two seasons and already has four in six games this season.

The Rams desperately need pass-rush help but Burns might be out of their price range unless the Panthers come down on their asking price.

CPayneNC Payne
3d ago

if Carolina trades Burns I'm done with them, Burns is irreplaceable, you don't find him in the draft, don't be stupid Panthers, already gave away the best running back in the league without getting a first round pick, clowns in the office

