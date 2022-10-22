SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after attacking three people Sunday. Police say Michael Pettigrew stabbed a 28-year-old woman at least ten times. She had been walking when he drove near her and started asking questions. She told authorities she avoided answering him. He then jumped out of the car and attacked her. Witnesses stopped him and he fled. Later, he attacked two people at a gas station. Officers were able to find the car and Pettigrew. He is also charged with possession of stolen vehicle. Injuries to the victims were not life-threatening.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO