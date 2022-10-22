Read full article on original website
Related
ktwb.com
Authorities investigating crash that kills pedestrian in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle v. pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night in western Sioux Falls. The incident took place near the intersection of 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue shortly after 7:30 P.M. The pedestrian eventually died from...
ktwb.com
Sioux Falls man faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges after weekend knife attacks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault after attacking three people Sunday. Police say Michael Pettigrew stabbed a 28-year-old woman at least ten times. She had been walking when he drove near her and started asking questions. She told authorities she avoided answering him. He then jumped out of the car and attacked her. Witnesses stopped him and he fled. Later, he attacked two people at a gas station. Officers were able to find the car and Pettigrew. He is also charged with possession of stolen vehicle. Injuries to the victims were not life-threatening.
ktwb.com
Fire departments, NWS warning of high fire risk today
BALTIC, S.D. (KELO.com) — An early morning grass fire has the Baltic Fire Department reminding people to pay attention to the Red Flag Warning today. Baltic crews responded to the fire west of I-29 this morning, with assistance from Dell Rapids Fire. They were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes. Dry air and strong winds today push the fire danger to very high to extreme. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says with winds up to 45 mph, any outdoor fire will likely spread rapidly.
ktwb.com
Xcel Energy warning customers about scammers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Xcel Energy and the Sioux Falls Police are warning about scammers. Officer Sam Clemens said they had two reports of scams involving Xcel recently. The first person lost $800. The second, took the information and called Xcel Energy to verify, and did not lose any money. Clemens advises people to use their resources. If you’ve been given a callback number, look up that business online and find a different number to contact the business about the issue. Xcel Energy tells customers they do not charge upfront. If you’re asked to pay for a service, hang up and contact them at 800-895-4999.
ktwb.com
Get ready, winter is just around the corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — While it may hasn’t seemed like it lately, winter weather is approaching. Wednesday is Winter Weather Preparedness Day. The National Weather Service reminds the weather has a habit of changing quickly, especially during the winter season. Take the time now to prepare your home and lawns for the snowy, colder weather, and pack a winter safety kit in your vehicle. Check your furnace, change your ceiling fan direction, and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
Comments / 0