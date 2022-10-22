Read full article on original website
KWTX
Marlin police arrest suspect in shooting that left one wounded
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The suspect in the shooting that left one person wounded after a verbal altercation in Marlin is Dontrell Lamont Hayes, 22, Marlin Police Chief James Hommel confirmed to KWTX. Hayes is charged with with aggravated assault and resisting arrest, Hommel said. Police confirm a single round...
KWTX
Temple Police search for suspect in armed robbery wearing WWE belt
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspect in connection to an armed robbery Tuesday evening. Officers were dispatched at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 1100 block of S. First St where the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money. After...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano police arrest Grand Prairie man for deadly conduct
On Monday, October 24, 2022, Plano Police Officers arrested Kevin Genter, a 45-year-old from Grand Prairie, in connection with a deadly conduct incident that occurred on Oct. 22 at the Toyota Headquarters located in the 6500 block of Headquarters Drive. Kevin Genter's bond will be set at his magistrate hearing...
KWTX
Texas DPS identifies man who allegedly shot area deputy responding to mental health call
ROCKDALE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Mark Edward Evers, 64, of Rockdale, Texas, as the assailant who shot and wounded a Milam County Sheriff’s Office deputy responding to a mental health call. The shooting happened around 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the 100...
Highland Village man identified as victim of motorcycle crash on FM 407
Police have released the identity of the motorcyclist who died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
KWTX
Woman high on meth accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Temple grocery store
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Ashley Chandelle Allen has been charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child after she tried to kidnap a toddler at a grocery store while high on methamphetamines. Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Adams Avenue at...
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
KWTX
Bellmead man accused of killing in-laws claimed he suffered memory blackout after father-in-law threatened him
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Johnny Alvin Wilson told Texas Rangers that he had a memory blackout after his father-in-law threatened him and he initially said he didn’t remember shooting him or his mother-in-law in May 2020. Prosecutors Staci Johnson and Donald McCarthy played a two-hour video on Tuesday of...
KWTX
Belton Police searching for person of interest in homicide of 3-year-old
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a person of interest in a homicide. Police are searching for Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, who’s the person of interest in the homicide of a 3-year-old child. Allen was last...
KWTX
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
Driver fatally shot on I-635 in Garland, police say no arrests so far
A killer is on the run in Garland where a driver was fatally shot on 635-LBJ last night. The victim was driving south-bound near Centerville Road where police found him badly wounded just before 6:30 p.m.
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
KLTV
North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression
KELLER, Texas (KWTX) - A former North Texas police officer pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in pepper spraying and arresting a man who filmed his son’s interactions with Keller police. Former Keller Police Sergeant Blake Shimanek pled guilty to official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor, regarding the August...
Woman killed in Arlington hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run driver is still on the loose in Arlington where a woman was killed over the weekend. Saturday, she was run down on West Division Street near South Fielder. Police believe that she tried to cross the street in the middle of the block
fox44news.com
Woman held after toddler grabbed in grocery store
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Temple Police report a 31-year-old woman was taken into custody following a midday Saturday incident at a grocery store, where a two-year-old was grabbed while in a bathroom stall. A Temple PD spokesperson said officers were called to the store in the 1300 block of...
