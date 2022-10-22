ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana White: 'It looks like Volkanovski is next' for Islam Makhachev following UFC 280

By Danny Segura, Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev is just hours from winning the UFC lightweight title, and it looks like he’s already got his next opponent lined up.

Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280, thus winning the vacant title at 155 pounds. And during his in-cage, post-fight interview, Makhachev called out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who’s been adamant about getting a chance to become a two-division title holder.

UFC president Dana White, who usually doesn’t make fights the night of the events, agreed that’s the fight to make.

“It looks like Volkanovski is next,” White told reporters at the UFC 280 post-fight press conference. “Volkanovski never ceases to amaze me. Another incredible fight.”

As far as a potential date, the UFC has a pay-per-view card scheduled for Perth, Australia, Volkanovski’s home country, on Feb. 11. White said that could “probably” be the card for the champ vs. champ fight, but didn’t confirm.

In terms of Makhachev’s feat, White was impressed with what he saw from the new champion.

“Incredible,” White said. “I’ve been saying all week, you have two of the absolute best in the world facing in their prime and facing off. And when I went up in the octagon after, Khabib said, ‘I told you. I told you he’s the best in the world.’

“I mean, to beat Oliveira is one thing, to beat him the way he beat him is another. And as fast as he did it, he looked incredible tonight. The big question tonight was how is he going to deal with the pressure. And he dealt with it just fine.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 280.

Related
bjpenndotcom

UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight

UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
MMAWeekly.com

Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’

Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him

Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
MMA Fighting

All Access: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva video

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva fight week is upon us. To commemorate the latest collision of worlds between boxing, MMA, and social media, Showtime has released an “All Access” episode dedicated to the Paul-Silva fight, which takes place Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Watch...
GLENDALE, AZ
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Forgot His Own Name After Taking Chair Shot From Triple H

Everyone knows that professional wrestling isn’t ballet, and a wrestler can potentially take some serious damage at any given time during a match. Chair shots to the head used to be quite common in WWE, but the company has since made some changes when it comes to using weapons.
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Ronda Rousey Goes After A Fan At WWE Live Event

She’s not happy. There are certain wrestlers who are better as villains that heroes and the key is figuring that out. Finding the right balance and standing for a wrestler is one of the most complicated yet also important things that a promotion can do. Now WWE has managed to get it right with one of its top stars, which was on display after a match over the weekend.
DAYTON, OH
Henry Cejudo: Alexander Volkanovski needs 'a lot more than four months' to prep for Islam Makhachev

Henry Cejudo thinks Alexander Volkanovski needs a longer camp than he’s expected to have in order to prepare for Islam Makhachev. UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is looking to move up a division to challenge newly crowned lightweight champ Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) at UFC 284 on Feb. 12, an idea Makhachev is on board with, as well.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280: Beneil Dariush reacts to Volkanovski vs. Makhachev title fight — ‘It sucks’

While the promotion has yet to make it official, it appears as though reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will get an opportunity to join the “champ champ” club when he challenges newly-crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a unique clash of styles that could take place as part of the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) in Perth.
Video: UFC Fight Night 213 media day live stream (2 p.m. ET)

LAS VEGAS – The UFC returns from Abu Dhabi to its home base of Las Vegas on Saturday for UFC Fight Night 213, which takes place at the UFC Apex and streams on ESPN+. A key featherweight matchup serves as the main event, with Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC) going for his third headlining win inside the octagon against the streaking Arnold Allen (18-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC), who gets a spot on top of a UFC card for the first time.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling feels UFC might be ‘looking for a last hope’ to dethrone him after UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling still doesn’t think he’s getting the respect he deserves as an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. The “Funk Master” made a successful second career Bantamweight title defense against T.J. Dillashaw this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Utilizing his dominant wrestling game, Sterling took down Dillashaw with relative ease in the opening two rounds, battering and finishing him with ground-and-pound punches (watch highlights).
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

