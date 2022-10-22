Dana White: 'It looks like Volkanovski is next' for Islam Makhachev following UFC 280

ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev is just hours from winning the UFC lightweight title, and it looks like he’s already got his next opponent lined up.

Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 280, thus winning the vacant title at 155 pounds. And during his in-cage, post-fight interview, Makhachev called out UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who’s been adamant about getting a chance to become a two-division title holder.

UFC president Dana White, who usually doesn’t make fights the night of the events, agreed that’s the fight to make.

“It looks like Volkanovski is next,” White told reporters at the UFC 280 post-fight press conference. “Volkanovski never ceases to amaze me. Another incredible fight.”

As far as a potential date, the UFC has a pay-per-view card scheduled for Perth, Australia, Volkanovski’s home country, on Feb. 11. White said that could “probably” be the card for the champ vs. champ fight, but didn’t confirm.

In terms of Makhachev’s feat, White was impressed with what he saw from the new champion.

“Incredible,” White said. “I’ve been saying all week, you have two of the absolute best in the world facing in their prime and facing off. And when I went up in the octagon after, Khabib said, ‘I told you. I told you he’s the best in the world.’

“I mean, to beat Oliveira is one thing, to beat him the way he beat him is another. And as fast as he did it, he looked incredible tonight. The big question tonight was how is he going to deal with the pressure. And he dealt with it just fine.”

