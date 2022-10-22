ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oley Valley v. Millersburg boys soccer District III-2A

Reifsnyder scores 4 times in Oley Valley's District opening win. Oley Valley opened up their District III-2A tournament play on Tuesday night against Millersburg. The Lynx would roll to the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win.
OLEY, PA
Threat prompts evacuation at Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat. An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police. School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Police ID suspect in killing of former NFL player in Berks

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the suspect they're seeking in the killing of a former NFL player in Berks County earlier this month. Police said Wednesday that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, of Reading, on homicide and related charges.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Crash downs wires in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Bicyclist injured in South Whitehall hit-and-run

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Someone riding a bicycle was hit in the 3100 block of Hamilton Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday, police said. That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. Police...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Crash involving tractor-trailer ties up traffic on Route 22

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Route 22 in Lehigh County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, between Tilghman Street and the turnpike. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Allentown City Council to vote on $1.5M for Coca-Cola Park upgrades

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Wednesday night marks the final hurdle to get $1.5 million in funding for Coca-Cola Park. Allentown City Council will hold its final vote on the issue at 5:30 p.m. The stadium needs about $10 million in changes mandated by MLB in order for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Grant to buy van for Helping Harvest youth food program

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Securing food for people in need is one part of Helping Harvest's mission. Getting it into their hands is another. That effort will get a little easier, thanks to some state funding. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded a $50,000 grant to Helping Harvest.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Allentown police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There's no word on that person's condition or whether...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Opponents to Phillipsburg warehouse urge council to wait for lawsuit outcome

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - It's a rush against time for opponents of a proposed Phillipsburg warehouse, which if developed, is currently set to be a cold storage facility. "We're standing right now in Delaware River Park, which is a state-funded, Green Acres open space park," said longtime Phillipsburg resident David Morrisette.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Replica to replace collapsing ‘Peace Dove’ sculpture

READING, Pa. – A popular piece of art in Reading will soon get a replacement. Reading City Council voted Monday night to award an $81,048 contract to Kreilick Conservation LLC to replace the "Peace Dove" sculpture in City Park with a cast stone replica. The original sculpture has suffered...
READING, PA
2nd person arrested in Pottstown double homicide

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A second person has been arrested in a shooting that left two people dead in Pottstown last week. Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia turned himself in at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Montgomery County Detectives and Pottstown Police, according to a news release from the county District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA

