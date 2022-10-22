Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley v. Millersburg boys soccer District III-2A
Reifsnyder scores 4 times in Oley Valley's District opening win. Oley Valley opened up their District III-2A tournament play on Tuesday night against Millersburg. The Lynx would roll to the quarterfinals with a 5-0 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former teacher in Phillipsburg dies; was recently honored for her 100th birthday
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former teacher in Phillipsburg, New Jersey that was recently honored on her 100th birthday has died. Back in August, the Mayor of Phillipsburg presented Joyce Sickels with a proclamation, honoring her long, fulfilling life. Born in Easton, she was a longtime kindergarten teacher at Freeman Elementary...
WFMZ-TV Online
Threat prompts evacuation at Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat. An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police. School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while...
WFMZ-TV Online
'A modern-day lynching': Board member joins protest over fired Allentown superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local branches of the NAACP came together Wednesday morning to protest the firing of Allentown's superintendent, and a school board member was among the crowd. The biggest thing they're asking for is transparency. The only explanation from the school board so far is that John Stanford's departure...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ID suspect in killing of former NFL player in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the suspect they're seeking in the killing of a former NFL player in Berks County earlier this month. Police said Wednesday that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, of Reading, on homicide and related charges.
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter Twp. restaurant hosts trunk or treat
The event was organized by the Boy Scouts troops and Cub Scout packs of Exeter and Antietam school districts.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash downs wires in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A crash brought down power lines at an intersection in Allentown on Wednesday. Police and fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to Jefferson and Wyoming streets, near Lehigh Parkway, emergency dispatchers said. Emergency responders put up police tape and blocked off the intersection. A fence near...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bicyclist injured in South Whitehall hit-and-run
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Someone riding a bicycle was hit in the 3100 block of Hamilton Boulevard just after midnight Tuesday, police said. That person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash involving tractor-trailer ties up traffic on Route 22
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash tied up traffic Tuesday afternoon on Route 22 in Lehigh County. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes, between Tilghman Street and the turnpike. It's not clear if anyone was hurt, but a tractor-trailer and at least one other vehicle were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Swamp Pike reopens in Montco after bridge work done ahead of schedule
NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A road in Montgomery County has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The bridge that carries Swamp Pike over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township was reconstructed, and underground water and gas utilities were upgraded, the county said. Work started in July and was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown City Council to vote on $1.5M for Coca-Cola Park upgrades
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Wednesday night marks the final hurdle to get $1.5 million in funding for Coca-Cola Park. Allentown City Council will hold its final vote on the issue at 5:30 p.m. The stadium needs about $10 million in changes mandated by MLB in order for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs...
WFMZ-TV Online
17-year-old student charged with making threats against Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A teenage student has been charged in connection with a threat made against Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts. The Bethlehem Police Department posted on Facebook saying a 17-year-old student at the school was found as the source of the false threat. The anonymous threat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Grant to buy van for Helping Harvest youth food program
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Securing food for people in need is one part of Helping Harvest's mission. Getting it into their hands is another. That effort will get a little easier, thanks to some state funding. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has awarded a $50,000 grant to Helping Harvest.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police investigate Sunday afternoon shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 400 block of North 7th Street. Police said their preliminary investigation indicates one person was shot and taken to the hospital. There's no word on that person's condition or whether...
WFMZ-TV Online
Opponents to Phillipsburg warehouse urge council to wait for lawsuit outcome
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - It's a rush against time for opponents of a proposed Phillipsburg warehouse, which if developed, is currently set to be a cold storage facility. "We're standing right now in Delaware River Park, which is a state-funded, Green Acres open space park," said longtime Phillipsburg resident David Morrisette.
WFMZ-TV Online
Replica to replace collapsing ‘Peace Dove’ sculpture
READING, Pa. – A popular piece of art in Reading will soon get a replacement. Reading City Council voted Monday night to award an $81,048 contract to Kreilick Conservation LLC to replace the "Peace Dove" sculpture in City Park with a cast stone replica. The original sculpture has suffered...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in connection with shooting in Wyomissing Wawa parking lot
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Berks say charges were filed against a man involved in a shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa. It happened Oct. 2 around 1:20 a.m. at the Wawa on Museum Road in Wyomissing. Police released Tuesday the arrest of Jon Ware, 23 in connection...
WFMZ-TV Online
Amber Alert issued for girl, 6, abducted by mother in Chester County
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. - Police in Chester County and beyond are searching for a 6-year-old girl they say was abducted by her mother. Zoe Moss was last seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downingtown at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, state police said. Her biological mother took off with...
WFMZ-TV Online
2nd person arrested in Pottstown double homicide
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A second person has been arrested in a shooting that left two people dead in Pottstown last week. Deonte Kelly, 23, of Philadelphia turned himself in at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to Montgomery County Detectives and Pottstown Police, according to a news release from the county District Attorney's Office.
