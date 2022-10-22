Read full article on original website
Powerful Winds Damage Roof Of West Tulsa Church
Clean-up is underway at a West Tulsa church after strong winds damaged the building. A person caught in the storm immediately started recording the damage left behind on their phone. Kirby Counce says he was driving down Highway 412 when the winds and rain started to really pick up. He started documenting the moments after he was caught in a huge storm on Monday afternoon.
kaynewscow.com
Fire damages two homes and a shed in Newkirk over the weekend
NEWKIRK — Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said cigarettes are the blame for two house fires in the city over the weekend. Longcrier said on Saturday firefighters responded at 11:40 a.m. to the corner of south Cedar and 9th Street for a grass fire threatening a home. “We arrived...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Driver Plows into Sand Springs (OK) Fire Truck at Scene of Earlier Crash
A driver traveling during rainy conditions plowed into the side of a Sand Springs fire engine Monday afternoon, a fire official said, TulsaWorld.com reported. The crews of two Sand Springs fire trucks were assisting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the scene of an earlier wreck in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 412 just west of 129th West Avenue about 1:30 p.m., the report said.
Muskogee firefighters contain car fire at a Sonic
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Fire Department contained a fire after a BMW caught on fire inside a stall at a Sonic restaurant on N York Street Monday afternoon. Jeff Watkins, Muskogee Fire Department’s public information officer, told FOX23 that three stalls at the Sonic are now unusable because of the fire. The restaurant is only doing drive-thru services at this time as well, Watkins explained. Despite exterior damage, he said the fire didn’t cause any structural damage to the building.
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
News On 6
Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains
Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
kaynewscow.com
UPDATE: Multiple fire crews continue to battle blaze south of Kay County
NOBLE COUNTY— Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier said the fire south of Kay County has turned into three different fires and is out of control. Longcrier said the starting point of the fire was at U.S 412 but has now split. “We have one fire heading north of Sooner...
okcfox.com
Fire Chief says Rogers County wildfires likely arson
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fourteen fire departments converged in Rogers County Saturday to battle a massive brush fire that likely started with arson. The Chelsea Fire Department had been at their staging area, a house nestled in the woods between Chelsea and Foyil since around 11 a.m. 74 firefighters had come and gone throughout the day.
Firefighters Help Oologah Family Save Their Home From Wildfire
An Oologah family is relieved and grateful for the firefighters who saved their house from a grass fire, but they also worked together to stop the fast-moving fire. Jason Cagle’s field is scorched after a wildfire on Sunday. "There was so much smoke and it was so thick," said Cagle.
Crews battle grassfires in Rogers County
Local firefighter crews had a busy Saturday around Rogers County, battling wildfires in the gusting wind.
news9.com
Volunteers Transform Downtown Sapulpa Into Winter Wonderland
SAPULPA, Okla. - Sapulpa could become the next Green Country Christmas destination for families and shoppers. Downtown will be shining bright this Christmas season! News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to downtown Sapulpa where residents are ready for the holiday spirit.
KTUL
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Oklahoma ranchers worried after arson destroys hay bales
Ranchers in Rogers County are worried after a weekend arson fire destroyed hundreds of acres, also destroyed thousands of dollars worth of hay bales.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Rogers County water plant without power Tuesday
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A Rogers County water district is without power Tuesday morning. RWD #4 in Rogers County, which serves Oologah and Talala, said a PSO power outage occurred at the water plant, and they expect many customers to experience low water pressure or no water. The current...
sapulpatimes.com
Creek County Commissioners Temporarily Rescind Burn Ban
Creek County Emergency Management Director Covey Murray presented a rainfall update to the Board of County Commissioners on Monday morning so they could determine whether or not to continue the existing burn ban, which was set to expire Thursday, October 27. “We got a couple of inches of rain forecast for the next three days, so it’s up to you guys how you want to do it. Do you want to go ahead and cancel it today and hopefully look at it on Monday? Because, this is not going to end our drought situation. This is just going to help it out a little bit for this week. I would recommend dropping it today and put it on the agenda for Monday to revisit it,” said Murray.
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties
Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
Farmers and ranchers across Green Country rejoice at first soaking rain, but is it enough?
TULSA, Okla. — After this year’s hot and dry summer, Monday’s rain was welcome news for ranchers and farmers. When we first met rancher Kirt Thacker, weeks with no rain combined with the hot temperatures meant he didn’t grow enough hay to feed his cows. He had to use his surplus, which he usually sells.
Security footage captures vandals breaking into Tulsa church
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/26/22 5:33 A.M.): Tulsa police said they identified the church burglary suspects. A local pastor is counting his losses after vandals and burglars broke into his church four times in 10 days and three out of the last five nights, breaking more than they took, but causing thousands of dollars in damages.
News On 6
Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties
The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
