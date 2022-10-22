Creek County Emergency Management Director Covey Murray presented a rainfall update to the Board of County Commissioners on Monday morning so they could determine whether or not to continue the existing burn ban, which was set to expire Thursday, October 27. “We got a couple of inches of rain forecast for the next three days, so it’s up to you guys how you want to do it. Do you want to go ahead and cancel it today and hopefully look at it on Monday? Because, this is not going to end our drought situation. This is just going to help it out a little bit for this week. I would recommend dropping it today and put it on the agenda for Monday to revisit it,” said Murray.

1 DAY AGO