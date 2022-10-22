CHICAGO — Big Shoulders Books are free. You can request one. They’ll send you one. You might even be in one. Big Shoulders Books, founded at DePaul University a decade ago, has been one of the more quietly ambitious projects in Midwest journalism, though, in practice, the work is not written by professional journalists and its architects are faculty in the English department. The goal, however, is elementally journalistic: to gather an oral record of contemporary Chicago. Its violence, war veterans, romances. And now, with its latest history, “Virus City,” a street-level, everyday accounting of the pandemic.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO