Carscoops
Opel/Vauxhall Grandland GSe Is A 296 HP PHEV SUV With Sports Suspension And 19-Inch Wheels
Opel and Vauxhall are expanding their electrified performance-focused range with the addition of the Grandland GSe next to the recently revealed Astra GSe. The new flagship trim of the C-SUV is not adding extra power over the standard AWD PHEV powertrain that delivers 296 hp (220 kW / 300 PS), but brings a sportier chassis setup for greater handling and minor visual tweaks to differentiate it from the rest of the lineup.
Carscoops
Thief Steals 12 Foot Tall Skeleton, Struggles To Get It Into Their GMC Yukon Denali
Halloween is right around the corner and one of this year’s hottest decorations is a 12 foot (3.6 meter) tall skeleton sold by Home Depot. The skeleton costs $299 (£265 / €302), but quickly sold out due to huge demand. However, that didn’t deter one person who decided to steal a giant skeleton from an Austin, Texas neighborhood.
Carscoops
Kia Tells 72,000 Sportage Owners To Park Away From Homes And Cars Over Fire Risk
Kia is recalling 71,704 Kia Sportages from model years 2008 and 2009 because of the risk that they might catch fire. According to documents submitted to the NHTSA, these same vehicles were the target of a previous recall. While Kia estimates that only one percent of the vehicles still have a defect, it’s telling all customers to park outside and away from structures or other vehicles until the recall is complete.
Carscoops
Rivian Removes Powered Tonneau Cover Option On R1T Pickup Truck Indefinitely
Rivian is certainly making progress in the market but it’s also dealing with teething issues. One of the biggest public issues it’s had is with its powered tonneau cover on the R1T pickup. Now, it’s discontinuing the option until further notice and offering owners two other choices.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Gives Us A Taste Of Its “Sleek Styling” And Built-In Google Tech
Honda today teased the arrival of the new, 11th generation Accord with a series of darkened photos, and a promise of improved hybrid technology. It also promised to “bring the excitement back to the midsize sedan segment” with the new car. Honda calls the new sedan “sporty, modern,...
Carscoops
Ken Block Finally Drives The Audi S1 Hoonitron The Way It Was Meant To Be Driven
Ken Block, pro driver and creator of the Gymkhana series of videos, is finally back for his first full production since leaving Ford. Now that he has partnered with Audi, he’s in an insane electric rally car in Sin City. For this video, Audi went all out, providing the...
Carscoops
Acura Drops Three Heavily Modded 2023 Integras To Spark Our Imagination
In a quest to showcase the tuning potential of the new 2023 Integra, Acura has teamed up with US-based tuners and personalities from the local car scene to create a trio of modified variants. All three concepts feature a number of exterior, interior, and mechanical modifications compared to the stock...
Carscoops
Rare 1-Of-79 1991 Porsche 928 S4 XX8 Wants Your Bank Account Details
Although it was first revealed in 1977, the Porsche 928’s was so timeless that it continued being produced well into the mid ’90s. This is your chance to buy one of the rarest and best-looking of all the front-engine Porsches. Built in 1991, this is one of the...
Carscoops
Ford Bronco Sport’s Fuel Pump May Slap Against The Gas Tank Causing It To Break
Ford is recalling 26 Bronco Sports made between August 10 and 11, 2022, because of a misassembled fuel pump control module bracket. Ford first became aware of an issue relating to this part in August, when a technician at its Hermosillo Assembly Plant reported that they could not install the fuel pump control module onto the fuel tank. That was because of the plastic attachment bracket that comes from its supplier, Plastic Omnium Clean Energy Systems, had been incorrectly produced.
Carscoops
Driven: The 2023 Toyota Crown Is A Hybrid, Hail Mary Pass For Mainstream Sedans
What separates sedans from crossovers, and how important are those differences?. Those are two very important questions as the Toyota Crown is returning to America as an “elevated sedan.” A radical departure from the rear-wheel drive variants offered in Japan, the 2023 Crown is a segment bender that follows in the footsteps of the iconic AMC Eagle.
Carscoops
Maserati Partners With Mattel To Create $330,000 One-Of-Two Grecale Barbie Edition
Maserati has answered the question of what Barbie drives with a new, highly-limited edition of the Grecale. Created through the Fuoriserie program, just two Barbie-edition crossovers will ever be produced, and this is the first. As you may have predicted, the exterior is painted a rather fetching shade of pink,...
Carscoops
Manhart Previews BMW M2 With 552 HP And A Fixed Rear Wing
While the world is still trying to figure out if the design of the all-new BMW M2 is acceptable, Manhart has dropped the first images and information on their tuning package for the entry-level M model. The Manhart MH2 560 offers more dramatic looks highlighted by a striking livery, alongside a sportier chassis and an upgraded powertrain.
Carscoops
2024 Lotus Eletre SUV, 2023 Toyota Crown Driven, And 2023 Honda Accord Teaser: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A combination of the war in Ukraine and a reduction in refinery capacity means that the US is left with just 25 days of diesel, while prices are some 50 percent higher than last year. While national economic council director Brian Deese said that diesel inventories are “unacceptably low,” there could be some relief incoming. Two ships carrying approximately 1 million barrels of diesel will soon arrive in New York after being diverted from their original destinations in Europe. Additionally, regional diesel production will receive a boost when Delta Air Line’s Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania returns from seasonal maintenance.
Carscoops
Rivian Cancels Orders For R1T’s Camp Kitchen Feature As It Begins A Redesign
Rivian seems to be taking the bull by the horns with regard to design issues on its R1T pickup truck. One of its most novel optional features, the Camp Kitchen is no longer available for order as it undergoes a redesign. The electric automaker says that it doesn’t have a timeline for when the option will return and it sounds as though the price may change too.
Carscoops
Mini’s New Resolute, Untold, And Untamed Editions Add Some Spark To The Range
Mini has unveiled a handful of special edition packages for the 3-door, 5-door, and Convertible models, as well as the Countryman and Clubman. The first of the new packages is the Resolute Edition, which comes adorned with a host of Resolute Bronze accents across the exterior, including the headlight surrounds, front grille, taillights, front side panels, door handles and tailgate handle, and, in Cooper S specification, on the front air intakes and fuel filler cap.
Carscoops
Toyota BZ3 Is A Chinese-Market Tesla Model 3 Rival With A 373-Mile Range
Toyota is taking the fight to Tesla with the bZ3, a Chinese-built rival to the Tesla Model 3 tipped to cost just $28,000. But sadly for Toyota fans in the rest of the world it looks like it won’t be leaving China. A low-rise brother to the bZ4X, the...
Carscoops
VW Getting Rid Of Dreaded Touch-Sensitive Controls On Steering Wheels
Thomas Schäfer, the CEO of Volkswagen published an interesting post on his LinkedIn profile, going through future goals for the brand, including the return of push-button steering wheel controls, and ten new EV launches by 2026 covering a wide spectrum of segments. More specifically, Schäfer wrote: “We are sharpening...
Carscoops
Hyundai La Festa N Line Debuts In China With Sharper Looks And A Turbo Engine
Hyundai has expanded the N Line range so much that almost every single model in its lineup gets an angrier-looking alter ego. The latest to join the trend is the Hyundai Lafesta, a China-only sedan slotting right in between the Elantra and the Sonata. The highlight of the new Lafesta...
Carscoops
$8M Bugatti Divo Seeks To Beat $0.1M Tesla Model S Plaid In Drag Race With Sheer Brute Force
While track times are fun, drag racing records can go further to prove just how fast a car is on its own merits. On paper, the Bugatti Divo and the Tesla Model S Plaid are two of the fastest production cars in history. Here’s a breakdown of what happens when they happen to line up at the drag strip at the same time.
Carscoops
2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Begins Production In North America
Those waiting for a new Honda CR-V Hybrid won’t be kept for long, as production of the SUV’s latest iteration has commenced in North America. Honda’s Canadian plant is the first to churn out the new CR-V, while Indiana and Ohio will follow suit in the coming months.
