Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A combination of the war in Ukraine and a reduction in refinery capacity means that the US is left with just 25 days of diesel, while prices are some 50 percent higher than last year. While national economic council director Brian Deese said that diesel inventories are “unacceptably low,” there could be some relief incoming. Two ships carrying approximately 1 million barrels of diesel will soon arrive in New York after being diverted from their original destinations in Europe. Additionally, regional diesel production will receive a boost when Delta Air Line’s Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania returns from seasonal maintenance.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO