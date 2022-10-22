SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say a woman in a ride-sharing vehicle traveling on the interstate had a scary experience over the weekend. “She noticed that the driver missed the exit, and then he made some comments that kind of made her feel I guess not safe is probably the best way, kind of unwarranted or unwanted comments. They passed by a couple of exits, she used the app and basically notified that there was an emergency and at some point in time, he turned around and dropped her off nearby, near the destination,” said Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

